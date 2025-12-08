Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner has avoided a serious left leg injury, but he will be sidelined indefinitely with a high left ankle sprain, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

The injury occurred on Sunday afternoon during the Magic's road game against the New York Knicks. As he jumped up to try and convert on a lob attempt, Knicks big man Ariel Hukporti blocked the pass, causing Wagner to land awkwardly on his left leg.

Immediately, the Magic star collapsed to the ground, clutching at his left knee in serious pain. After being on the ground for a few minutes, Wagner was helped up and had to be carried to the locker room without putting any weight on his left leg.

Initially, it seemed as if the 24-year-old star had suffered some sort of left knee injury, but he was quickly ruled out by the Magic moments later with what the team deemed a “lower left leg injury.”

Upon further evaluation and an MRI in Orlando, imaging showed no structural damage to Wagner's left leg. He will now miss multiple weeks with his high ankle sprain, but this is the best-case scenario given how severe the injury looked at first.

Wagner will now be sidelined indefinitely, and he will miss the team's NBA Cup knockout round game on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.

In 24 games this season, Wagner has averaged 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor. He leads the Magic in scoring and has been playing at an All-Star level.

Now that he will miss a handful of weeks, Wagner's chances of being named a first-time All-Star are very much up in the air.

Without Wagner on the floor, the Magic will turn to All-Star forward Paolo Banchero to lead the team's offensive attack. Banchero recently returned from a groin injury that sidelined him for nearly three weeks.

Orlando has gone 1-1 in their two games since Banchero's return to the lineup.

Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs will also see their roles alongside Banchero increase with Wagner sidelined. Second-year wing Tristan da Silva, who has started in 10 games so far this season, is likely to be reinserted into the starting lineup.

The Magic will play their next game on Tuesday night against the Heat. Should Orlando win this game without Wagner, they will advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas and play the winner of the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

Further updates on Wagner's status and potential return to play will be provided by the team at a later date.