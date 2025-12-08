Before the Detroit Pistons defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Cade Cunningham found time to talk about something else: the Super Bowl.

An avid Dallas Cowboys fan, Cunningham naturally wants to see them in the Super Bowl. At the same time, he also wants to see the Lions there, even though they both won't be able to play against each other.

“You still think your Cowboys are going to the Super Bowl?” Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints asked him.

“I still got faith in my Cowboys. … I think will be all right,” Cunningham said. “But every year, I think it's Super Bowl or bust. … Hopefully [the Lions] go to the Super Bowl too, I mean it's not possible… we both can't go to the Super Bowl. Hopefully one of us.”

Currently, the Cowboys are 6-6 and in second place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Lions are sitting at 8-5 and in third place in the NFC North, trailing the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Last Thursday, the Lions defeated the Cowboys 44-30.

The Pistons are 19-5 and have the best record in the Eastern Conference. Cunningham is averaging 27.5 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Cade Cunningham's longstanding fandom over the Cowboys

Cunningham grew up in Arlington, Texas in the shadow of the Cowboys. During his upbringing, he was a quarterback before focusing entirely on basketball after seeing his brother play while at college.

However, Cunningham's love for football remains intact.

Since then, he has become one of the Cowboys' most passionate supporters, oftentimes seen wearing Cowboys gear.

At the Cowboys/Lions game, Cunningham was in attendance, cheering them on. He loves Dallas, but he respects the Lions.

His dual fandom has led him to build a following in both Michigan and Texas, without contradicting anyone.

Lucky for him, because not too many get that flexibility.