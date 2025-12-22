With the Miami Heat dealing with a current slump as the team has lost seven of its last eight games, the franchise has also dealt with injuries to key players, and it will continue to be the case for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. As the Heat looks to snap out of its funk on Tuesday, the team will once again be without star Tyler Herro.

Miami would take to its official X, formerly Twitter, page and post that Herro, along with Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic, will miss the Raptors clash with injuries. Of course, the fourth to miss the game on Tuesday will be Terry Rozier, but it doesn't deal with injuries, as he is away from the team due to being arrested by the federal government earlier in the season.

“INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (toe), Pelle Larsson (ankle), and Nikola Jovic (elbow) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Raptors,” the team's account posted on Monday.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro continuing to miss games

It has no doubt been a frustrating season for Herro as he would miss the first 17 games, recovering from an offseason ankle injury, and though he returned, he sustained a toe injury that has set him back. Including Tuesday's game against the Raptors, he will have missed seven of Miami's last eight games with what is labeled as a “right big toe contusion.”

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked before Sunday's 132-125 loss to the New York Knicks if it's disappointing that the star guard continues to miss games.

“No, it’s part of the process,” Spoelstra said, according to The Miami Herald. “He’s working diligently as well. And as soon as he can get back to feeling like he can move the way he wants to move, he’ll be back out there.”

Miami has a 15-14 record currently on the season, looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday against the Raptors, trying to not reach the .500 mark, which would be the first time that has happened this season.