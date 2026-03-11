While many are celebrating Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo's 83-point game, some are upset, like Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr., who is upset that he beat Kobe Bryant's legendary 81-point game.

Jackson has been crashing out about Adebayo's game on X, formerly Twitter. He was posting throughout the game, starting by saying, “The Kobe hate propaganda is insane.”

He then called out the Heat and Adebayo for stat-padding. Jackson was not happy that the Heat kept letting Adebayo score while up big on the Washington Wizards.

“Did they ever not have the lead? And then you give him the record for most free throws in a game. Yall intentionally foul to manipulate the clock. And the refs still giving yall calls!?” Jackson wrote. ” Shoutout to whoever got him in fantasy[,] but this s**t was a collective effort by the league to get Wilts record tonight and they just fell short. Adam Silver you a wild mf.”

Luckily, Adebayo did not break Wilt Chamberlain's record-setting 100-point game. Jackson claimed the NBA “tried hard to break Wilt's record” with Adebayo's game. However, it didn't happen.

“They showed us that all they gotta do is choose the given night,” Jackson claimed. “I fully expect [Victor Wembanyama] to do it eventually now. [Stephen A. Smith,] you better not let me down when you talk about this bs. Thanks a lot [LeBron James] idk how but it's yo[ur] fault.”

Ultimately, Jackson's view of the NBA has “really changed.” He is upset, and now he can't even believe the Cleveland Cavaliers' 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Jackson ended his crash out by stating that fans of Kobe Bryant “would've loved and respected somebody TAKING Kobe's record because it would've been the closest thing to seeing Kobe.”

However, the NBA “manufactured and forced it to happen.” Jackson believes this was done in an effort to “tarnish” Bryant's statue.

His love for Bryant is unwavering. Jackson said that Bryant is “still the highest of any guard or perimeter player ever.” He just wishes that the NBA didn't make it clear that “a group of refs can just decide you're getting everything called for you.”