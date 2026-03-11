While some have been upset by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's 83-point game, New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller celebrated it while also shouting out Cam Payne.

During the game, Stiller seemingly reacted to Adebayo's game by reposting Jalen Brunson's reaction, which simply read, “Bro what.”

In other news… go Cam 🙌 https://t.co/4t4t6rsmeW — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

However, after the game, he gave a shoutout to the former Knicks and current Philadelphia 76ers guard Payne, who also had a stellar night on Mar. 10. He scored 32 points along with 10 assists and three rebounds. Payne made nine of his 10 shots and was perfect from downtown.

Stiller didn't want that accomplishment to go unnoticed, so he responded to a post with his stats, writing, “In other news… go Cam,” with a praising hands emoji.

Bam Adebayo's 83-point game came in the Heat's blowout win over the Washington Wizards

On Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2026, Adebayo had a career day when he scored 83 points. The Heat toppled the Washington Wizards 150-129.

The game was never really close. Miami was up 40-29 after the first quarter, and they were up 76-62 at halftime. Despite the lead always being big, Adebayo kept scoring.

His 83 points came after he shot 43 free throws, making 36 of them. He also shot 20-43 from the floor, including 7-22 from behind the three-point line. Additionally, Adebayo had nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. While the scoring was high, he also had five turnovers.

This game brought Adebayo's averages up. He is now averaging 20 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. This is slightly behind his career-best mark in points (behind the 2022-23 season, during which he averaged 20.4 points per game).

Adebayo is a former first round pick by the Heat in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. Throughout his career, he has been named to three NBA All-Star teams. In 2024, he was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team. He has also been named NBA All-Defensive Second Team four times (from 2020 to 2023).