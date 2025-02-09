Legendary NBA broadcaster Hubie Brown is doing one final game before he bids farewell after a masterful career in the booth. The 91-year-old Brown continues to receive some incredible messages as Mike Breen joins him courtside.

The ESPN and ABC broadcast of Sunday's contest between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks provided a heartfelt tribute to Brown.

“It's just been an incredible ride… This here today is just overpowering… I almost cried when they did the tribute,” Brown said.

“I did,” Breen said next to him as the duo proceeded to call the game.

Mike Breen's special sentiment to Hubie Brown

As part of Brown's game-long tribute on Sunday, Breen added NBC's Mike Tirico to the ESPN and ABC broadcast to honor the 55-year sports legend.

“To show you how big you are, Hubie, we're allowed to have a play-by-play voice from another network appear on today's telecast.” – Mike Breen as Mike Tirico joins the ESPN on ABC broadcast to honor Hubie Brown.

“Mike, just from us. There are so many people and we saw many of them earlier. What has it been like for us, just sitting next to Hubie? Not just the games, but dinner the night before. What a treat this has been to enrich both of our lives,” Tirico said.