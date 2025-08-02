The Minnesota Timberwolves’ major roster moves of the offseason have been to retain their own free agents. The team re-signed two key players in Julius Randle and Naz Reid, ensuring that the majority of last season’s Western Conference Finals team remained intact. With their roster largely done, the Timberwolves made a pair of late offseason signings for the 2025-26 season, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Timberwolves sign Johnny Juzang to 1-year contract



The first of the Timberwolves’ late offseason signings was to add Johnny Juzang to the roster on a one-year contract. The Wolves had 13 roster spots occupied before the Juzang signing so it’s likely he will have a secure spot on the team and not have to make the regular season roster out of training camp.

Juzang joins the Wolves after having played last season with the Utah Jazz. Undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Juzang latched on to the Jazz via a two-way contract. Following his rookie season, Juzang signed another two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. His contract was converted to a standard deal for the 2024-25 season. Juzang was cut by the Jazz this offseason.

Last year, he appeared in 64 games for the Jazz, including 18 starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Timberwolves sign Enrique Freeman to two-way contract



The second roster move the Timberwolves made on Friday was the signing of Enrique Freeman to a two-way contract. The Wolves had two two-way contract slots filled prior to the Freeman signing, and they still have two after. The team opened up a two-way slot by waiving Jesse Edwards, as per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Freeman was the No. 50 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, and spent his rookie season playing on a two-way contract. He came into the offseason as a restricted free agent after the Pacers tendered a qualifying offer. But they withdrew the offer and he became an unrestricted free agent.

Freeman joins rookie Rocco Zikarsky as the team’s two designated two-way contract players so far. Last season, he appeared in a total of 22 games for the Pacers. In the final game of the regular season, he finished with eight points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot as one of his best stat lines of the season.