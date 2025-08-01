Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took a jab at ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith during a recent livestream of No Chill Gil, joking about Smith’s associations with multiple public figures currently facing legal trouble.

While playing EA Sports College Football 26, Arenas used part of the stream to tease Smith in light of recent headlines involving Marcus Morris, Shannon Sharpe, and Arenas himself.

“Hey Stephen A. man, we’ve got to talk brother. Because it ain’t a damn coincidence that everybody you know is going to jail,” Arenas said. “Hey Stephen, everybody man, everybody. Like god damn. Y’all see that? Like everybody.”

The comments were delivered in a lighthearted tone but followed a series of high-profile incidents connected to people Smith has worked closely with or covered regularly in the sports media landscape.

Arenas continued, comparing the situation to a sports superstition.

“I ain’t saying you know, nobody snitched. I’m just saying, hey Stephen, you know how to pick them. I’m just going to be honest. It’s like the Madden curse, just the other way around.”

Gilbert Arenas, Marcus Morris, and Shannon Sharpe face legal trouble amid ties to Stephen A. Smith

Arenas’ remarks came days after he himself was federally indicted in connection with an alleged illegal gambling operation. According to federal authorities, Arenas and a suspected Israeli crime figure were arrested for allegedly organizing high-stakes poker games out of an Encino, California mansion. The indictment alleges they operated the gambling ring for an extended period, targeting wealthy individuals and celebrities.

Shortly before Arenas' indictment, former NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested on July 27 in Broward County, Florida. He was released two days later. Morris is accused of writing $260,000 in bad checks to the MGM Grand and Wynn Las Vegas tied to unpaid casino markers during 2024. He played 13 NBA seasons and last suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023–24 season.

Additionally, Shannon Sharpe — the former NFL star and First Take contributor alongside Smith — was recently dismissed from ESPN. His departure came less than two weeks after a civil lawsuit was settled, in which Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend accused him of rape. The settlement ended a lengthy legal process that had not resulted in criminal charges but drew significant public attention.

While Arenas’ comments about Smith were clearly made in jest, they reflect a turbulent stretch involving several media figures and former athletes frequently featured on ESPN programming. Smith, a longtime face of the network, has not been publicly linked to any of the cases, but the clustering of controversies involving his peers has not gone unnoticed by fans or personalities like Arenas.

Smith has not publicly responded to Arenas’ remarks as of Friday. Neither ESPN nor Smith have issued statements regarding the recent legal developments involving Sharpe, Arenas, or Morris.