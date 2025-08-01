The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced the return of their California Dream City Edition jerseys for the 2025–26 NBA season. They announced the move with a video posted on social media.

"The California Dream" returns.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back their 2023-24 ‘California Dream' City Edition uniform for the 2025-26 season,” the team said in a statement. “The uniform, presented by Bibigo, celebrates the evolution of the Lakers’ identity.”

Originally introduced in the 2023–24 season, these uniforms are making a comeback after a brief hiatus, replacing last season's heavily criticized LakeShow kits, which coincided with a disastrous 1–9 record before being shelved.

The California Dream uniforms are steeped in symbolism and franchise history. They feature an all-black base with purple and gold accents, a tribute to the Lakers’ transition from Minneapolis to Los Angeles.

The chest displays a triangle-style wordmark of Lakers, referencing early West Coast basketball aesthetics from the 1960s. The number font is identical to what the franchise used from 1999 to 2017, an era highlighted by Kobe Bryant’s dominance and multiple championships.

The shorts feature LAL on the buckle, symbolizing both the Los Angeles Lakers and the phrase Leave A Legacy. The LA ‘speed’ logo, which debuted with this uniform, also reappears on the shorts' side panel.

Nike and the Lakers chose to bring back this uniform for its historic appeal and better reception compared to last year’s City Edition.

The decision has led to varied responses from fans as some have voiced frustration over Nike reusing past designs, while others applaud the revival of a jersey tied to the franchise's heritage. They weren’t exactly fan favorites in 2023–24, but they’re still considered better than what came before.

Fans who previously purchased LeBron James, Austin Reaves, or Rui Hachimura versions of the 2023–24 California Dream jersey can now rejoice as those jerseys are back in style and relevance without needing an upgrade.