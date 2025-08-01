For a number of years, NBA fans have consistently debated on who the GOAT of basketball is. Currently, the three players in the heated conversation are Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. These three superstars have certainly impacted the game like few others. But with the focus on them, it's easy to overlook other superstars who are also worth a mention. Here are the 10 NBA superstars who should be included in the GOAT debate, ranked.

Kevin Durant is one of the most unstoppable scorers one-on-one. And even after he tore his Achilles tendon, Durant has continued to maintain his elite production. Although many critics have targeted the Houston Rockets star, no one can deny that he has a NBA MVP, two NBA championships and Finals MVPs to his name. With his unique skillset combined with his height, Durant is a matchup nightmare who has helped usher the era of mobile and skilled 7-footers.

9. Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas was the face of the Bad Boy Pistons back in the day. As the leader of the Detroit Pistons, Thomas led the franchise to back-to-back NBA championships with one Finals MVP. Although he was never named NBA MVP, not many players could earn playoff victories over the likes of Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Stephen Curry has cemented himself as the best shooter in NBA history. With the way he revolutionized the 3-point shot, Curry certainly deserves to be inserted into the GOAT debate. The Golden State Warriors star has two NBA MVPs, four NBA titles, and one Finals MVP to his name. Furthermore, he even defeated LeBron James, one of the biggest names in the GOAT conversation three out of four times in the Finals.

During his prime, Shaquille O'Neal was a force to be reckoned with. Unstoppable in the paint, nearly every team was forced to pack the shaded area. In fact, the zone defense was allowed in the NBA in order to limit the Big Diesel's dominance. O'Neal was the face of the three-peat Los Angeles Lakers, winning three Finals MVPs and one NBA MVP in the process. He also won his fourth NBA title with the Miami Heat, cementing a decorated HOF career.

6. Wilt Chamberlain

When it came to statistics and records, Wilt Chamberlain certainly broke a lot of them. The most famous one saw Chamberlain drop 100 points in a single game. The 7-foot-1 center was a monster back in the day as he also earned two NBA titles and a Finals MVP. Chamberlain also had four NBA MVPs to his name, an epitome of his individual greatness.

5. Larry Bird

Back in the 80s, a handful of NBA fanatics would argue that Larry Bird was the GOAT of basketball, especially with his insurmountable impact at the college level all the way to the pros. Bird certainly didn't disappoint as the face of the Boston Celtics. He led them to three NBA titles, two of which saw him crowned as the Finals MVP.

He was also a three-time NBA MVP with an unguardable scoring touch that remained effective even during the moments that matter the most. If it weren't for a back injury, Bird probably would have further strengthened his case as one of the GOATs.

4. Magic Johnson

Another superstar that rivaled Bird in the 80s was Magic Johnson. He was a worldwide megastar who ran the iconic Showtime Lakers. Johnson achieved a feat that no other player has ever done, which is to win an NBA title, Finals MVP, and Rookie of the Year in the same season. He would also add four more NBA titles and won three MVPs. If it weren't for his HIV-AIDS diagnosis that ended his career prematurely, Johnson would've been a shoo-in in the GOAT debate.

3. Bill Russell

NBA fans often mention the number of rings as a basis in the GOAT debate. If that were the criteria, then Bill Russell should easily be mentioned. After all, he has the most NBA championship rings by any player with 11. Russell was the centerpiece of the Celtics dynasty. In addition to this, the five-time NBA MVP was even a player-coach during his final two championship runs.

2. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan was one of the most quiet superstars in his peak. Nonetheless, there's a huge reason as to why the San Antonio Spurs regard him as the best player in franchise history. Quite frankly, he also deserves to have a case in the GOAT conversation. Duncan won five NBA titles and three Finals MVPs to go along with two MVP Awards. In terms of accolades, the Big Fundamental certainly deserved a look.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

It's quite odd that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had been left out of the GOAT conversation. This was a superstar big man who once held the NBA's all-time leading scoring record before LeBron James passed Abdul-Jabbar. In addition to this, he also won six NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, and six MVPs, which is the most in league history. If that wasn't enough, Kareem even invented one of the most unstoppable signature shots in the form of the Sky Hook, a move that continues to be used by players today.