The Orlando Magic had a nearly perfect offseason on paper. After dealing with massive injuries in the 2024-25 season, the organization needed more scoring options and depth. The Magic's offseason moves included a trade for Desmond Bane with the Memphis Grizzlies. After seeing Jalen Suggs go down with a knee injury last season, getting better in the 2025 NBA offseason was critical.

Even with the moves, Orlando still has work to win the NBA Title. Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Moritz Wagner all suffered injuries, exposing their lack of depth. Then, when Suggs went down, it hurt their chances in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

The Magic did a lot to address some of their issues. However, not making an adequate move for a proper backup for Suggs might haunt them. The Magic bench dropped off during the playoffs, and it does not seem like it has gotten better.

Not getting depth behind Jalen Suggs was a mistake

Anthony Black had to fill in when Suggs went down. Although he was not terrible, it was not great, either. Black averaged 9.3 points per game while filling in for Suggs. He brought great defense, holding opponents to 39.1 percent shooting and 25 percent from beyond the arc.

Black was great at full-court pressure and created ability from his defense, which showcased his ability to drive transitions down the floor. His minutes went up as Suggs sat out. However, he struggled with consistency. Black shot just 31.8 percent from the triples. Yes, there were stretches where he actually got hot from the three-point line, but it did not last.

Black held his own and did well at certain times. Unfortunately, it was not enough, and his defense could only do so much. The Magic could not outlast the Celtics because Black struggled to keep up with the starters.

What the Magic could have done in the 2025 NBA offseason

The Magic had their options to explore if they chose to. Significantly, going after Collin Sexton was an option. Sexton is a high-volume scorer who can create his own shot. Moreover, he knew how to pressure defenses late in the game.

There is always criticism of D'Angelo Russell. Yet, he has experience and is a savvy ball-handler who can be an elite playmaker. Russell is not a starting guard these days, but would be a great backup. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas would also be a great option as an explosive scoring wing when coming off the bench.

The Magic were a great defensive team. Although it worked for them in stretches, beating the Celtics in the playoffs was not enough. However, with the Celtics and Indiana Pacers both suffering significant injury losses, there is ample opportunity for the Magic to take that next step forward. Trading for Bane was excellent. However, it still feels like they missed out on something, and they could have done more to solidify their bench.

Do the Magic have enough to contend?

The Magic offseason moves focused on improving and finding a way to break through the barrier. So far, Tyus Jones is the best addition in the backcourt for the Magic in the 2025 NBA offseason. The plan is now for Jones to back up Suggs and also alternate with Black. Is he enough?

Suggs and Bane will take care of the backcourt to start the games. Likewise, Wagner and Banchero will be the forwards while Wendell Carter Jr. will handle the paint. Jones and Black will take care of the backcourt while Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac, and Moritz Wagner come off the bench. Overall, that is not a bad bunch to come off the bench. This team already went through all the hurdles a team could face last season. Ultimately, all the challenges the Magic faced last season might make them better.

The goal for the 2025-26 season is to take that next step. Currently, some believe the Magic are contenders, especially with the Pacers and Celtics suffering devastating injuries. But there are still hurdles to overcome, and the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks all will be in the way.

The Magic had a great offseason. However, the question now is whether they have the depth to survive another barrage of injuries. While they still made the playoffs, their fall to the Celtics in the first round showed how much work they need to do. The Magic now enter the 2025-26 season with some hope. They believe that they have done enough to contend. Whether that actually transpires on the court remains to be seen.