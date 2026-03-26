One of the safest bets in sports is that when Isiah Thomas appears on a talk show, he will find a way to disrespect his former adversary Michael Jordan, with whom he had much publicized beef during their NBA careers. Thomas was evidently very upset when he was excluded from the 1992 Olympic “Dream Team,” reportedly at Jordan's behest.

Recently, Thomas stopped by FanDuel's “Run it Back” show and floated a wild hypothetical about what would have happened if it had been Kevin Durant, not Jordan, steering the ship for those iconic 1990s Chicago Bulls teams.

“I said to Kevin Durant, if you would have played back in our era, and they put you in the triple post, at that mid-post area, and they took Michael Jordan out, and you played with Pippen, and you played with Kukoch… would he have won six championships? Absolutely,” said Thomas, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter. “…with all of them around him, and he gets to post up in the mid-range… yeah, he can do the same thing.”

Thomas likely could have illustrated his point about Durant's greatness without bringing Jordan's name into the fold, but that might have been asking too much of the legendary point guard.

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Thomas and the Detroit Pistons were one of the few teams that had their way against Jordan early in his career, before he finally overcame them on his way to winning six NBA championships in the span of eight years in the 1990s.

Thomas, of course, was an elite player in his own right, winning multiple championships with the Pistons and cementing himself as one of the greatest point guards of all time.

However, it doesn't appear that he and Jordan will be making amends any time soon.