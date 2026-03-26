The Orlando Magic have lost six games on the trot and will now host the Sacramento Kings at the Kia Center on Thursday. The losing streak came after Magic played some of their best basketball this season en route to a seven-game winning streak.

They are still 10th in the East and within shooting distance of the playoff places, and will now attempt to change their fortunes against a Kings side that has also struggled to win in recent games. They have lost three out of their last four and are themselves dealing with a flurry of injuries.

For the Magic, Jalen Suggs is on the official injury report due to illness. Suggs last played in the 105-104 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, when he produced 14 points and six assists. Orlando are also dealing three other confirmed absences, although their injury list dwarfs that of the Kings.

Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Russell Westbrook, and De'Andre Hunter are all ruled out alongside a host of the supporting cast.

Jalen Suggs’ injury status vs. Kings

Suggs’ potential absence means that the Magic may once again rely on Paolo Banchero’s inevitable production to get them over the line. Suggs has missed both of the last two games and has been a major presence for his team when fit.

He is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and his production will be a major miss despite the Kings’ depleted lineup. Paolo Banchero, who is putting up 22.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, recently became just the fifth player in franchise history to record consecutive 35-point games.

Regardless, with Franz Wagner also sidelined, fans will hope Suggs can make a return to the lineup. The Kings, despite their mixed run, have plenty of talent to test Orlando.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.2 points on 49.2% shooting, while Malik Monk is going at 39.7% from the three-point zone but struggled against the Charlotte Hornets last time around. Devin Carter and Maxime Raynaud have also been among points in recent weeks, and their production may once again prove critical for Sacramento to compete.

The Magic absolutely decimated the Kings in their last meeting, winning 131-94, and will once again be looking for a comfortable win considering the extent of absentees for Sacramento.

Magic injury report

Jalen Suggs — Questionable (illness)

Anthony Black — Out (left lateral abdominal strain)

Jonathan Isaac — Out (left knee sprain)

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Franz Wagner — Out (left high ankle sprain; injury management)

Kings injury report

Precious Achiuwa — Questionable (lower back soreness)

Killian Hayes — Questionable (left toe inflammation)

Nique Clifford — Out (left midfoot sprain)

Drew Eubanks — Out (left thumb UCL repair)

De'Andre Hunter — Out (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine — Out (right fifth finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray — Out (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis — Out (left knee meniscus repair)

Russell Westbrook — Out (right toe joint irritation)