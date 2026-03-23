Two teams have stood out among the rest of the league throughout the 2025-26 NBA season: The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. With three weeks left in the regular season, these are still the top two organizations in the NBA, and that is why they continue to sit at the top of the weekly power rankings.

At this point, everyone is penciling in the Thunder and Spurs to meet in the Western Conference Finals, with the winner seen as the overwhelming favorite to win the 2026 NBA Finals. Although anything can happen and nothing is certain in the NBA playoffs, these two teams are clearly the top contenders, and rightfully so.

Not only are the Thunder the defending champions, but they have consistently found success this season despite never truly having their full rotation together.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dealt with some injury problems during the second half of the season, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have both missed extended periods of time in the frontcourt, and Jalen Williams is just now returning from a hamstring injury that has kept him out since before the All-Star break.

Despite Williams only playing in 26 games this year, the Thunder still owns the best record in the league because of those who have stepped up in place of the All-Star and All-Defensive wing.

Ajay Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain, and Jaylin Williams could probably start on half of the NBA, and yet they are all willing to make the necessary sacrifices to make sure Oklahoma City finds success. With these types of talents around Gilgeous-Alexander, who is on his way to winning another MVP award, it will be hard to deny the Thunder in a seven-game series.

However, if there is one team that could possibly achieve this, it's the team that defeated the Thunder four out of five games this year.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have taken a significant leap forward due to their focus and attention to detail on both ends of the court. Aside from taking care of the basketball on offense and limiting their opponent's high-percentage shots on defense, the Spurs have found a lot of success this season because of how well they play together.

De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Wemby all look like seven- or eight-year veterans who have spent their entire careers with one another, which is ironic given that the Spurs had this same kind of dynamic that led them to championship runs with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

When you have a young team with all the confidence in themselves and they fully understand one another, you can win a championship. We saw that happen last year with the Thunder, and we are seeing it again with the Spurs. That is why they are the biggest threats to the defending champions.

These two teams continue to reach new pinnacles of success late in the year, and that is why there is a wide gap between them and the rest of the 28 teams in the NBA power rankings.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 21 | Week 20 | Week 19 | Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 56-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (W5), at BKN (W29), at WAS (W21)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (3/23), at BOS (3/25), vs. CHI (3/27), vs. NYK (3/29)

Since their final game of February and the start of March, the Thunder have not dropped a single game. This 11-game win streak is impressive not just because of how hard it is to reach double digits in a win streak, but six of them were against sure-thing playoff threats in both conferences.

The Thunder are doing what they do best by having their depth outperform their opponents, and they have stepped on the gas pedal entering the final weeks of the regular season. Over their last 11 games, the Thunder's offense ranks just 17th in efficiency and has not been anything to brag about, but they rank first in defensive rating and have held their opponents to an average of just 105.0 points per game.

Defense wins championships, and we witnessed that last season with Oklahoma City's historic defensive display. Once again, this team is playing its basketball late in the year, setting up what should be another deep postseason run.

2. San Antonio Spurs (-)

2025-26 Record: 53-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W4), at SAC (W28), vs. PHX (W1), vs. IND (W15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (3/23), at MEM (3/25), at MIL (3/28)

The Spurs' recent string of success goes back even longer than the Thunder entering March. Since the start of February, the Spurs have gone 21-2, ranking first in win percentage and first in offensive rating and also leading the league in net rating. Their only two losses during this span were to the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets, two premier playoff threats in both conferences.

Aside from their depth and defensive toughness, what makes the Spurs a real title threat this season is none other than Wembanyama. He sets the tone for San Antonio on offense, and Wemby alters his opponent's offensive mindset every play because of his defensive abilities and length in the paint.

Oh, and Wembanyama has made it his personal mission to step up and play his best basketball of the season heading into the playoffs.

“Right now, in my mind is taking great care of my body cause I also want to win the MVP and the DPOY,” Wembanyama stated recently. “So, I'm trying to press the gas from now until the end of the season. Really take care of my treatment, take care of my sleep, take care of my routine, and show up for my team.”

Just because they don't have a whole lot of playoff experience doesn't mean the Spurs won't be successful in the postseason. This team has exceeded expectations all season, and we have yet to see them play their best basketball. Other than the Thunder, nobody else has the depth and size to be able to compete against the Spurs.

3. Detroit Pistons (+1)

2025-26 Record: 51-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W13), at WAS (W23), vs. GSW (W14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (3/23), vs. ATL (3/25), vs. NOP (3/26), at MIN (3/28)

Cade Cunningham was recently diagnosed with a collapsed lung, and he could possibly miss the remainder of the regular season. Although the Detroit Pistons have found a lot of success this season because of those around Cunningham, he is the engine to their offense.

Without Cunningham, the Pistons are a completely different team, and the door for the 1-seed in the East has been left open ever so slightly for the Boston Celtics to possibly make a run.

Not that there is ever a good time for a player to suffer a collapsed lung, but if there was a worst time, right now would be it. The Pistons cannot sustain success without Cunningham on the floor, and his status will be closely monitored by everyone in the Eastern Conference heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.

Should their MVP candidate be forced to miss the rest of the regular season and possibly time in a first-round series, Detroit could be in major trouble.

4. Boston Celtics (-1)

2025-26 Record: 47-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W8), vs. GSW (W21), at MEM (W5), vs. MIN (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (3/25), vs. ATL (3/27), at CHA (3/29)

As much as the Celtics want to try to make up ground to catch the Pistons for the 1-seed in the East, they need to be careful not to lose the 2-seed. After seeing their four-game win streak snapped by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, the Celtics hold just a half-game lead over the Knicks for the 2-seed, and New York currently owns the tiebreaker before their final showdown on April 9.

Jaylen Brown has been sensational as of late, averaging 33.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game over his last four contests. However, Jayson Tatum is still trying to find his footing on offense, and teams have been finding success going at him on defense.

This is to be expected, as Tatum is still working his way back up to full form from his Achilles injury, and it will simply take time for him to regain all of his confidence. It will be interesting to monitor Tatum on the court over the next few weeks before the playoffs, as he will need to regain his form quickly for the Celtics to be the best in the East.

5. Los Angeles Lakers (-)

2025-26 Record: 46-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (W8), at HOU (W8), at MIA (W8), at ORL (W1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (3/23), at IND (3/25), vs. BKN (3/27)

The last time that the Los Angeles Lakers won nine straight games in a season, they went on to win their 17th championship in the 2020 NBA Bubble. This surge we have witnessed from the Lakers is not just because of Luka Doncic's insane scoring feats and heroics on the court but also because of LeBron James' ability to take a step back for the betterment of his team.

LeBron has fully embraced playing behind Doncic and Austin Reaves as opposed to trying to be the top option on the team, and he has thrived in this facilitating and playmaking role. Everyone knows James is one of the best passers in league history, so creating opportunities for others to score is nothing new for him, but he's helped set the tone defensively for the Lakers lately.

By sacrificing his opportunities, LeBron has elevated the Lakers to new heights, and they are looking like they will be taking the 3-seed in the Western Conference standings. Could this mean another championship run for LeBron and LA? Although a sizeable gap still exists between them and both the Thunder and Spurs, the Lakers are playing the best basketball out of anyone in the NBA.

6. New York Knicks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 47-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W26), at BKN (W1), vs. WAS (W32)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (3/24), at CHA (3/26), at OKC (3/29)

The Knicks have won six straight games, and this was to be expected since they were going up against some of the worst teams in the NBA power rankings and those who are intentionally trying to lose this season. Nothing about this six-game win streak is impressive other than secondary guys like Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, and Jose Alvarado finding their groove.

We will see how this translates to success against the likes of Charlotte and Oklahoma City this week.

The one problem that still sticks out like a sore thumb with the Knicks is how often they settle on offense and stop moving the ball. This style of play won't be successful in the playoffs, especially when shots aren't falling for New York, which is what almost led to a massive loss in Brooklyn on Friday night.

7. Denver Nuggets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 44-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W28), at MEM (L7), vs. TOR (W6), vs. POR (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHX (3/24), vs. DAL (3/25), vs. UTA (3/27), vs. GSW (3/29)

Can we finally trust the Denver Nuggets again?

Nikola Jokic's group has been up and down since the All-Star break, struggling to find consistent play, mainly on defense, because of all of their injuries. With everyone back, including Peyton Watson, the Nuggets find themselves tied in the standings with the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 4-seed in the West, and just 2.5 games behind the 3-seeded Lakers.

Although Denver is just 5-3 over its last eight games, this team ranks sixth in offensive rating during this span and has averaged 125.9 points per game. If the Nuggets can tighten things up defensively, they can regain their contending form quickly.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (-)

2025-26 Record: 44-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (W7), at CHI (W5), at NOP (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (3/24), vs. MIA (3/25), vs. MIA (3/27)

Health is the biggest factor that may hold the Cleveland Cavaliers back come time for the playoffs yet again.

Jarrett Allen's knee injury is more concerning than the Cavs are letting on, and James Harden still seems bothered by the slight fracture in his right thumb. Then again, Harden stepped up during the Cavs' last three road wins, averaging 27.7 points and 8.3 assists per game.

Max Strus also hasn't looked like himself since returning from his foot injury, as he has shot just 3-of-15 (20.0%) from 3-point range since his 24-point season debut with six made triples.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

2025-26 Record: 44-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W12), vs. UTA (W36), vs. POR (L4), at BOS (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (3/25), vs. DET (3/28)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have played four straight games without Anthony Edwards, and they only dropped one of them to the Portland Trail Blazers. Somehow, this team was able to go on the road to Boston and pull out a win in TD Garden without their star player.

Wins like this are why the Timberwolves are taking their time with Edwards. Until he is re-evaluated this week, it is hard to say if he will miss even more time before the end of the season with his knee soreness, but the good news for the Wolves is that they only have two games on their schedule this week.

Perhaps the organization will hold Edwards out slightly longer to maximize his rest before the playoffs.

10. Houston Rockets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 43-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (L8), vs. LAL (L8), vs. ATL (W23), vs. MIA (W1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (3/23), at MIN (3/25), at MEM (3/27), at NOP (3/29)

Kevin Durant made NBA history on Saturday when he passed Michael Jordan for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. This is such a major accomplishment for the 37-year-old forward late in his career, and it's a testament to his legacy and overall greatness.

“MJ is just bigger than the game,” Durant said recently after passing Jordan. “I mean, no matter who passes him in stats or who wins more, it’s going to be hard to win. Even if you were to pass him in anything, just his impact on the sport and just culture in general is just too big.”

While this is definitely a moment for Durant and the Houston Rockets to celebrate, this team is struggling late in the year. Houston has not seen consistent offensive play outside of Durant, and back-to-back losses to the Lakers has basically taken the Rockets out of the running for the 3-seed in the West.

11. Atlanta Hawks (+4)

2025-26 Record: 39-32 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W12), at DAL (W15), at HOU (L23), vs. GSW (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (3/23), at DET (3/25), at BOS (3/27), vs. SAC (3/28)

What is going on in Atlanta? It seems like ever since the NBA canceled their Magic City Night promotion, the Atlanta Hawks have been playing with some extra motivation or something!

The Hawks have won 12 of their last 13 games, and saw their 11-game win streak snapped by Houston on Friday night. Given all of this success, Atlanta has jumped up four spots in the NBA power rankings, and believe it or not, they sit above Philadelphia, Orlando, and Miami in the East standings for the 6-seed.

12. Toronto Raptors (-)

2025-26 Record: 39-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W30), at DEN (L6), at PHX (L22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (3/23), at LAC (3/25), vs. NOP (3/27), vs. ORL (3/29)

Unlike the Hawks, who continue to rise in the East, the Toronto Raptors are heading in the opposite direction.

Toronto has lost eight of its last 13 games and has been struggling on defense, which is odd given that this team's identity was forged on that end of the court earlier this season.

The Raptors only lead the Hawks by a half-game for the 5-seed in the East, and nothing will get easier for this team as they continue their West Coast road trip in Salt Lake City on Monday, which is the second night of a back-to-back after losing in Phoenix on Sunday.

13. Charlotte Hornets (+3)

2025-26 Record: 37-34 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W30), vs. ORL (W19), vs. MEM (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (3/24), vs. NYK (3/26), vs. PHI (3/28), vs. BOS (3/29)

Believe it or not, the Charlotte Hornets are three games above .500 this season and are now just two full games back of earning an actual playoff spot in the East and not having to fight in the play-in tournament.

A big week is approaching for the Hornets, as this will set the stage for what to expect from this team heading into the final weeks of the regular season. After what should be a win against the Sacramento Kings, the Hornets will play three games in four days against New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.

All three matchups offer the Hornets a chance to rise further up the East standings, and a win over Philadelphia could be enough for this team to surpass the Sixers in the standings.

14. Orlando Magic (-3)

2025-26 Record: 38-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L12), vs. OKC (L5), at CHA (L19), vs. LAL (L1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. IND (3/23), at CLE (3/24), vs. SAC (3/26), at TOR (3/29)

After winning seven straight games, the Orlando Magic have dropped four consecutive games for the third time this season. The main reason for this team's decline over the last week is due to their offensive numbers simply falling off a cliff.

During their seven-game win streak, the Magic averaged 125.0 points per game and 122.4 points per 100 possessions. Last week and during their four-game losing streak, the Magic averaged just 108.8 points per game and 109.0 points per 100 possessions.

That has been the story for Orlando this season, as this team simply can't find consistent play on offense to be taken seriously in the East. Maybe this will change come time for the playoffs if Franz Wagner returns, but there have been no formal updates from the team on his major ankle injury.

15. Miami Heat (-2)

2025-26 Record: 38-33 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L30), vs. LAL (L8), at HOU (L1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (3/23), at CLE (3/25), at CLE (3/27), at IND (3/29)

Something must be in the water in Florida right now because, like the Magic, the Miami Heat lost four straight games after being on a seven-game winning streak. To make matters worse, the Heat will play four of their next six games against San Antonio, Cleveland, and Boston.

It doesn't seem like the Heat can stop anyone on defense right now, as they have given up an average of 128.5 points per game during this four-game losing streak. That doesn't seem to offer a lot of hope with the Spurs next up on their schedule.

16. Phoenix Suns (-2)

2025-26 Record: 40-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L8), at MIN (L12), at SAS (L1), vs. MIL (L3), vs. TOR (W22)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (3/24), vs. UTA (3/28)

Playing five games in seven days never tends to go over well for any team, and it certainly didn't for the Phoenix Suns, who went 1-4 in this stretch. However, the Suns put up a good fight against the Spurs, only losing by one point, and they also played both Milwaukee and Boston close.

The Suns continue to be up and down due to injuries, as Dillon Brooks is working his way back from a fractured hand and Mark Williams is still sidelined with a foot injury. These two, along with Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, must be healthy for the Suns to have a chance in the postseason.

17. Los Angeles Clippers (-)

2025-26 Record: 35-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L4), at NOP (L15), at NOP (L6), at DAL (W7/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (3/23), vs. TOR (3/25), at IND (3/27), at MIL (3/29)

Right when it seemed like the LA Clippers could catch the Suns for the 7-seed in the West standings to host the first play-in tournament game, Tyronn Lue's group dropped four straight games, three of which were to the Kings and Pelicans.

If it weren't for a 41-point, 11-assist night from Darius Garland on Saturday, the Clippers would have lost to the Dallas Mavericks in overtime.

Article Continues Below

As good as Kawhi Leonard, Bennedict Mathurin, and Garland have been playing, these are the only three threats for the Clippers right now. That is why this team, despite getting back on track after their horrid start to the year, is nothing more than a team that could possibly win their way to what would be a four- or five-game series against the Thunder or Spurs.

18. Philadelphia 76ers (-)

2025-26 Record: 39-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L28), at SAC (W21), at UTA (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (3/23), vs. CHI (3/25), at CHA (3/28)

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Kelly Oubre Jr. continue to be sidelined with injuries for the Philadelphia 76ers, but they clearly were not needed against tanking teams like the Jazz and Kings.

The good news for Philly is that Paul George, who was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, will be eligible to return on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

This will be a step in the right direction for the 76ers to try to get back on track before the playoffs start, but Maxey's health is still a major concern since he could miss the remainder of the season with his hand injury.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 35-37 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W19), at IND (W8), at MIN (W4), at DEN (L16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (3/23), vs. MIL (3/25), vs. DAL (3/27), vs. WAS (3/29)

The Portland Trail Blazers have jumped the Golden State Warriors by 1.5 games in the West standings for the 9-seed, and they subsequently have jumped them in the NBA power rankings as well.

Tiago Splitter deserves a lot of credit for the job he's done leading the Blazers in what seemed like a doomed season from the start, given all the drama that surrounded Chauncey Billups.

Deni Avdija has been sensational this year for the Blazers, and the organization has to be pleased with what they've seen from other young talents like Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe at times. Although they are a very inconstant team on both ends of the floor, Portland has proven that they can compete with the top teams at any point this year.

20. Golden State Warriors (-1)

2025-26 Record: 33-38 | Last Week's Schedule: at WAS (W8), at BOS (L21), at DET (L14), at ATL (L16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DAL (3/23), vs. BKN (3/25), vs. WAS (3/27), at DEN (3/29)

Everything for the Warriors revolves around whether Stephen Curry can not only return this season but also remain on the court because of his ongoing right knee pain and swelling. The good news is that Curry is ramping up his activities and the team is confident he will return during one of their two upcoming home games against either Brooklyn or Washington.

With Steph next to Kristaps Porzingis and hopefully having everyone healthy, the Warriors still think they are one of the better teams in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, time is not on their side right now, and the Dubs have sunk to the 10-seed, meaning they would need to win two straight road games just to make the playoffs.

Oh, and their prize for doing so would be facing the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. At this point, it's hard to imagine Curry returning really impacting anything for Golden State's immediate outlook.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

2025-26 Record: 25-47 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W18), vs. LAC (W15), vs. LAC (W6), vs. CLE (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NYK (3/24), at DET (3/26), at TOR (3/27), vs. HOU (3/29)

Maybe the New Orleans Pelicans weren't crazy for holding onto all of their players at the trade deadline and not making a major roster move because this team is starting to put things together.

Since Dejounte Murray returned to the floor from his Achilles injury on Feb. 24, he has injected new life into the Pelicans, who have won nine of their last 14 games.

The Pelicans have been one of the hottest teams in the league as of late, and their offense with Murray, Trey Murphy III, and Zion Williamson leading the way has looked extremely balanced and dynamic.

22. Chicago Bulls (-1)

2025-26 Record: 28-42 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W25), vs. TOR (L30), vs. CLE (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (3/23), at PHI (3/25), at OKC (3/27), at MEM (3/28)

The Chicago Bulls aren't good and will be picking in the NBA Draft lottery again, but give Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis a lot of credit for playing until the final game of the season.

Buzelis is stringing together some of his best offensive performances of his young career late in the season, and Giddey recently had a career-high 19 assists against the Cavs on Thursday night. If teams are not careful, they can still lose to the Bulls at this juncture, but make no mistake, Chicago still has a lot of holes to fill to be something notable in the East.

23. Dallas Mavericks (-)

2025-26 Record: 23-48 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L18), vs. ATL (L15), vs. LAC (L7)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (3/23), at DEN (3/25), at POR (3/27)

At this point, the Dallas Mavericks would be wise to shut Cooper Flagg down for the rest of the year.

It seems like he has fallen too far behind Kon Knueppel in the race for Rookie of the Year, and the Mavs haven't been able to find any success coming out of the All-Star break in February.

With Flagg still dealing with his nagging foot injury, it makes the most sense to shut him down, get him extra rest, and hit the offseason hard to try and help the organization bounce back in a huge way during the 2026-27 season alongside Kyrie Irving.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (-)

2025-26 Record: 29-41 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L7), at UTA (L32), at PHX (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (3/23), at POR (3/25), vs. SAS (3/28), vs. LAC (3/29)

Has Giannis Antetokounmpo played his final game in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform? It seems like we asked this question a million times during the course of the NBA season, but now, this question actually holds significant weight to it.

The Bucks want to shut Giannis down for the year after his latest injury concern, but Antetokounmpo wants to continue playing. Could this be because he knows what is on the horizon in the summer, and he wants Bucks fans to enjoy his final few home games?

Nothing is going right in Milwaukee right now, and this franchise is heading down a dark path with Giannis' frustrations mounting.

25. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

2025-26 Record: 24-46 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L25), vs. DEN (W7), vs. BOS (L5), at CHA (L23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (3/23), vs. SAS (3/25), vs. HOU (3/27), vs. CHI (3/28)

Somehow, the Memphis Grizzlies shocked the NBA world and pulled off a 125-118 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday night, a game that ended the Grizzlies' eight-game losing streak and kind of threw a wrench in the West standings.

As a result of this win over Denver, there is now a three-way tie between Houston, Denver, and Minnesota for the 4-seed.

Although their season is over, the Grizzlies still found a way to make the West entertaining during the final few weeks of the year.

26. Utah Jazz (+2)

2025-26 Record: 21-50 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L36), vs. MIL (W32), vs. PHI (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (3/23), vs. WAS (3/25), at DEN (3/27), at PHX (3/28)

Ace Bailey has been put in the spotlight with Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Jaren Jackson Jr. out with injuries, and he has taken full advantage of this moment.

Over his last nine games, Bailey has averaged 19.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from 3-point range. Bailey is coming off back-to-back games in which he scored a career-high 33 points in a 128-96 win over the Bucks and 25 points on 7-of-20 shooting in a 126-116 loss to the 76ers.

Bailey is proving his worth to the Utah Jazz right now, who could further their expectations to instantly become threats in the West should they land a top-five pick in the NBA Draft.

27. Sacramento Kings (-)

2025-26 Record: 19-53 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L28), vs. PHI (L21), vs. BKN (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (3/24), at ORL (3/26), at ATL (3/28), at BKN (3/29)

What are the Sacramento Kings doing?

This team was losing games left and right and setting themselves up in a great position to possible claim the first-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. All of a sudden, they have been trying to win, and they've done so five times over their last eight games, with most of their wins coming against other tanking organizations.

The Kings now own the fourth-worst record in the NBA, and as a result, their odds to possibly land the top pick have dropped.

28. Brooklyn Nets (-3)

2025-26 Record: 17-54 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (L19), vs. OKC (L29), vs. NYK (L1), at SAC (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (3/23), at GSW (3/25), at LAL (3/27), vs. SAC (3/29)

Since the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets have only won two games. It doesn't seem like Brooklyn wants to win any more games this season, as they've put themselves in a position with the Wizards and Pacers to have the best shot at getting the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

At the same time, Jordi Fernandez continues to coach his young talents well, and they put up a good fight against the Knicks, who escaped Brooklyn with a one-point win last week.

29. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 16-55 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (L8), vs. DET (L13), vs. DET (L23), vs. OKC (L21), at NYK (L32)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (3/25), at GSW (3/27), at POR (3/29)

Trae Young appeared to re-injure his right quadriceps against Golden State on Monday, and the Washington Wizards also said he will be out indefinitely with lower back irritation. Essentially, Young's season is over.

At the same time, Anthony Davis is still practicing and trying to get some reps in this season behind the scenes. The Wizards are optimistic he will play at least one game before the regular season ends.

30. Indiana Pacers (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-56 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L26), vs. POR (L8), at SAS (L15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ORL (3/23), vs. LAL (3/25), vs. LAC (3/27), vs. MIA (3/29)

February 11 was the last time that the Indiana Pacers won a game, and that may very well be their final win before the 2026-27 season.

Indiana continues to sit players due to “injuries” late in the year, and it's clear that their prerogative, since trading away their protected 2026 first-round pick to the Clippers, was to do anything possible to give themselves the best odds to retain it.

The Pacers have done just that, as they will enter the lottery with about a 52 percent chance to receive a top-four pick and add one of the best prospects entering the league next to Tyrese Haliburton next season.