Bobby Witt Jr. is already one of the most exciting players in the majors, but the 2026 season could be the one that makes him a permanent part of the all-time great conversation. The Kansas City Royals' star shortstop is under contract until 2037, so his only goal this year is to win. The Royals went 82-80 in 2025 and missed the playoffs even though they had a winning record for the second year in a row. The hunger in that clubhouse is real.

With a better team and the best player in the American League leading the way, here are two bold predictions for Bobby Witt Jr. in 2026 that could change not only his season but also the Royals' whole year.

Bobby Witt Jr. Will Capture His Second AL Batting Title

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best hitters in baseball, and in 2026, he will show it by winning his second American League batting title. He had a record-breaking season in 2024.He won his first batting title with a .332 batting average, which was the best in the AL.

He also had 211 hits, 32 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a 10.4 fWAR. He was one of the best offensive players the league had seen in years. He became the third Royal ever to lead the majors in batting average, joining Hall of Famers George Brett and Willie Wilson.

Witt's average dropped to.295 in 2025, which was a little lower than it had been. This was because Kansas City's season was full of injuries and ups and downs. Witt did win his second straight Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award, though. This shows that he is still the best player at his position, even though this year wasn't as good as he would have liked.

His Statcast numbers from 2025 support the ceiling, a 93.3 average exit velocity, a 48.5% hard-hit rate, and a. Even when the counting stats weren't at their best, .360 wOBA told the story of a hitter whose tools never wavered.

Article Continues Below

He makes contact first and hits line drives. He is getting stronger and better at controlling the strike zone each season. He is only 25 years old, which is the peak of a superstar hitter's prime. Witt will have good matchups all season long in a weaker AL Central division. Expect a bounce-back season that looks a lot more like his 2024 form, along with a second batting title.

Bobby Witt Jr. Will Lead the Royals Back to the Postseason

The Royals missed the playoffs in 2025 even though they had a winning record. Now, in 2026, they are quietly setting themselves up for a serious postseason run, and Bobby Witt Jr. is the one who is making it happen. Kansas City took care of its offensive and bullpen problems in the offseason by signing Lane Thomas and trading for Isaac Collins, Nick Mears, and Matt Strahm.

This gave the team more depth around a rotation that already had a 3.50 ERA at the All-Star break in 2025. Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha make up one of the best starting staffs in the American League. Carlos Estevez is still one of the best closers in the game after saving 42 games in 2025.

The AL Central is still one of the weakest divisions in baseball as we head into 2026. This means that the Royals don't have to be perfect; they just have to be consistent. That's exactly what Witt gives. Kansas City made the playoffs in 2024 with an 86-76 record and even swept the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series. In 2025, they missed the last Wild Card spot by five games because they fell apart in September. That experience hurts, but it will give you strength.

The Royals are a real Wild Card threat when Witt is locked in, hitting over.330, driving in runs, stealing bases, and anchoring the middle of a lineup that is now much deeper. The pieces are in place, the division is winnable, and the drive to win has never been stronger. Bobby Witt Jr. will make sure that Kansas City doesn't waste another 82-win season by not making the playoffs. The Royals will be back in October 2026, and he will be the reason why.