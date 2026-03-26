New York Mets outfielder Mike Tauchman suffered an unfortunate lower-body injury late in spring training. He was forced to undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee on Thursday. Shortly after surgery, Tauchman was given an official update.

Reports indicate that the 35-year-old veteran is only due to miss six weeks before returning to play, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Tauchman will likely play for Triple-A Syracuse in a rehab assignment before potentially returning to the Mets' roster.

“Mike Tauchman had surgery this morning to repair the meniscus tear in his left knee,” reported Heyman. “The doctor said it went as expected and was a success. He's expected to be sidelined six weeks before returning to play.”

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The veteran left-handed hitter signed a minor league deal with the Mets in the offseason. His promotion to the majors is not guaranteed. If he does play any MLB games in the 2026 campaign, it will be his ninth year playing in the majors. Tauchman can serve as a nice rotational piece for New York throughout the season once he's fully recovered from the injury.

Mike Tauchman began his career in 2017 with the Colorado Rockies. Since then, he's played games for the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox. He ended last season with the White Sox with a .263 batting average and .356 OBP while recording 88 hits, nine home runs, and 40 RBIs.