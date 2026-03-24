Just hours after suffering a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and guard Derrick White were present at the Mar. 23, 2026, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Boston.

Representing the Celtics at TD Garden on Monday night were head coach Joe Mazzulla and guard Derrick White. Their ringside appearance soon turned into one of the most talked-about segments of the night.

When the cameras in the arena spanned toward White and Mazzulla, both men had a unique presentation ready for the fans. While White sported a wide grin and smiled at the camera, coach Mazulla stayed seated for a moment before starting to playfully throw hands at White. Mazzulla continued to mock hit White as the Boston crowd cheered and roared.

Soon after, photos from the event also started going around on the internet. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, uploaded a picture on social media where he was captured standing with Mazzulla in his iconic pointing pose. “Great to see [Celtics] coach Joe Mazzulla [at TD Garden] … now you’re ready for [WWE RAW!]” In another video uploaded, Triple H also gifted the Celtics head coach with a custom Boston Celtics WWE Championship belt.

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Hours before, at the Boston Celtics vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves game, WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, both sporting Celtics jerseys, were spotted attending the game and featured on the big screen.

In a moment now viral on the internet, Morgan was captured chugging an entire pint of beer. While Rodriguez struggled with it, Morgan finished the glass and happily posed for the camera.