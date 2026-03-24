The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, and both Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale are among the players on the team’s injury report. Allen is dealing with a knee injury and is listed as questionable while O’Neale also has a knee injury but is listed as probable. Here’s everything we know about Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale’s injury and their playing status for the Suns’ game against the Nuggets.

Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale injury status vs. Nuggets

Given that Royce O’Neale is on the Suns’ injury report as probable, that usually indicates that he will be able to play. It’s just a waiting game until the Suns upgrade him to available. O’Neale has been sidelined for the past three games, and has been a productive player for the Suns.

He’s appeared in 69 games this season, including 64 starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s averaged 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 41.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With Grayson Allen being listed as questionable, his status is more unclear. He’s been out for the past four games, and a concrete update likely won’t come until closer to tip-off.

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He’s appeared in 44 games, including 26 starts, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s averaged a career-high 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Suns injury report

-Grayson Allen questionable (left knee injury management)

-Dillon Brooks out (left hand fracture)

-Amir Coffey out (left ankle sprain)

-Haywood Highsmith out (right knee injury management)

-Royce O’Neale probable (left knee soreness)

-Mark Williams out (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction)

Nuggets injury report

-Peyton Watson out (right hamstring injury management)