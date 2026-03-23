The top-five picks in the 2026 NBA Draft will all be freshmen, but Darius Acuff Jr. is not projected to be one of them. A potentially historic crop of talent, coupled with serious defensive concerns, are causing the Arkansas star to land a little further down the board in most mocks. However, an all-time great college basketball head coach seemingly has no qualms about Acuff's transition to the next stage.

“Acuff is one of the top two or three players in the country,” Duke icon and five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday. “He's got a man's body. He's NBA-ready. And he loves the pressure.”

"Darius Acuff is one of the top two or three players in the country.. He's NBA ready and he loves the pressure" Coach K #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YZUbTBSRk1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 23, 2026

The 19-year-old guard has been electric during the season and is captivating fans through the Razorbacks' first two games of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. He scored 60 combined points on 20-of-41 shooting and also tallied 13 assists versus Hawaii and High Point. Acuff is a terrific offensive talent who is drawing comparisons to Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

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He can punish opponents at the rim or behind the 3-point line (44.6 percent from downtown), reinforcing Coach K's proclamation that he is well-prepared for The Association. Considering the ease at which he gets buckets, not to mention his aforementioned strong physique, Darius Acuff Jr. should be able to produce against NBA competition. Still, teams who are picking early in the draft may be hesitant to trust his defense.

The consensus All-American and SEC Player of the Year torched High Point on Saturday, but he offered little resistance against the Panthers on the other end of the floor. Mediocre or even subpar defenders can still flourish if they are offensively potent enough, but one cannot be a downright liability in that department. Acuff has the strength and athleticism to possibly reach a passable standard. Can he prove as much before June?

A Sweet Sixteen showdown with Arizona presents him with that exact opportunity. Honestly, though, if he can lead Arkansas to a victory over the No. 1 seed in the West Region, the defensive issues may not matter to executives. Acuff will try to extend his momentous campaign inside San Jose, California's SAP Center on March 26.