The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the 2026 season looking to defend their NL Central crown. Catcher William Contreras clearly got the memo.

Knotted up at one in the bottom of the second inning, Contreras hit a three-run double down the left field line. It punctuated a four-run second inning from the Brewers that ultimately took Chicago White Sox starter Shane Smith out of the game.

William Contreras clears the bases and gives the @Brewers the lead 😤 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/8vR5oYhK3j — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

Even with their three-run advantage, the Brewers will need to finish strong to come away with a victory. When in need of runs though, Milwaukee trusts Contreras' abilities. Batting second on Opening Day, it seems likely he'll be in that position more often than not. At the very least, the Brewers want Contreras' bat towards the top of their lineup.

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During the 2025 season, Contreras hit .260 with 17 home runs and 76 RBIs. Over his three years total with the Brewers, the backstop has hit .276 with 57 home runs and 246 RBIs. He'll continue to be a crucial source of run production throughout his entire run with Milwaukee.

For all the power that Contreras brings, the way his double drove in three runs was all by Brewers design. Milwaukee loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a catcher's interference. After a game-tying bloop single from Joey Ortiz, Contreras blew the game open. That's the exact type of way the Brewers will be trying to score runs in 2026.

Whether the catcher's three RBI hit is enough for a victory is yet to be seen. But Milwaukee hopes it isn't the last time they see Contreras slugging a crucial extra base hit.