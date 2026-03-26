The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a few smaller moves around the edges in NFL free agency, but to get significantly better, they will have to improve through the 2026 NFL Draft. Who will the team bring in to stiffen the defense and supercharge the offense? We asked the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator what the Buccaneers may do in April, and here’s what it came back with.

Round 1, Pick 15: OL Spencer Fano, Utah

Most 2026 NFL Mock Drafts, including the post-NFL free agency ClutchPoints one, have the Buccaneers taking a pass rusher or tight end at pick No. 15. However, the PFF NFL mock draft simulator is going best player available here for Tampa Bay.

If Spencer Fano drops to 15, it truly may be hard for the Bucs to pass him up. He is arguably the best overall lineman in the draft, although his pro future is likely at guard or even center. The team could use an upgrade at guard over Ben Bederson, and drafting Fano would give the franchise one of the highest-drafted lines in the entire league.

Fano, Tristin Wirfs, Luke Geodeke, Graham Barton, and Cody Mauch would all have been drafted in the top 57 picks and give the Bucs a line entirely made up of players 28 and under. A unit like this could carry the team through the transition from Baker Mayfield to the next QB in the next few seasons, so drafting an area of strength is an interesting idea.

Round 2, Pick 46: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

With Lavonte Davis officially retired, it’s time to replace the future Hall of Famer. The Buccaneers brought in Alex Anzalone in NFL free agency, but they could use an upgrade on SirVocea Dennis and Christian Rozeboom.

Not unlike Davis, Jacob Rodriguez is an off-ball linebacker with average size and athleticism but incredible football instincts. The Texas Tech middle-man stuffed the stat sheet in his last two college seasons, racking up an incredible 255 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks, five interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles.

One team will ignore the fact that Rodriguez is not a super-athlete and understand that he is a superlative football player. And the symmetry of the Buccaneers being the team that takes Rodriguez in the second round, 14 years after doing the same with an undervalued Nebraska linebacker, is a great story.

Round 3, Pick 77: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

The Buccaneers would love an impact tight end in this draft, and Max Klare has a chance to be just that at the next level. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound pass-catcher is extremely athletic and is an excellent route runner. Klare also tries hard as a blocker, although he’s never going to be an in-line mauler. Ultimately, his dynamic receiving ability is what the Bucs need most, so they’ll improve with this pick.

Round 4, Pick 116: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

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Zakee Wheatley is a 6-foot-3, 203-pound safety with some decent upside for a fourth-round pick. He improved throughout his time in Happy Valley, and although he is not an elite athlete, Wheatley has the size and enough athleticism to become a versatile starting safety. As a rookie, he will be a good third safety/big nickel alongside Antonie Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith.

Round 5, Pick 155: RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Another Nittany Lion heads to Tampa Bay in Round 5, according to the PFF NFL Mock Draft simulator. Nicholas Singleton is a home run hitter with electric speed who will be a perfect complement to Bucky Irving and company. His pass-catching is almost WR-like at 6 feet, 219 pounds, too, so he could become the team’s No. 1 option on third down. Singleton is also a skilled kick returner, which Bucs fans will love.

Round 6, Pick 195: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Baker Mayfield turns 31 just ahead of the draft, and between age and injury history, it’s time to start looking at long-term replacements. Luckily, that’s not a pressing need in 2026, but still, it’s something the franchise needs to start planning for.

Cade Klubnik was thought of as a potential first-round pick heading into last season, but like all the Clemson Tigers, his 2025 campaign was a nightmare. At 6-foot-2, 207 pounds with decent mobility, Klubnik may remind some of a poor man’s Matfield, which means sitting behind that archetype for a few years may pay off big time.

Round 7, Pick 229: EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

Vincent Anthony Jr. is a 6-foot-6, 258-pound lottery ticket that is a good bet in Round 7. He’s nowhere near ready to be an NFL pass rusher. He needs to improve in almost everything, from strength to technique and more, but with that frame, the Buccaneers can stash him on the practice squad for a year or two and see what happens.