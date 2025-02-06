The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to trade Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Are the Pelicans set to enter a complete rebuild? Will they consider trading Zion Williamson? A recent report suggests that New Orleans may keep Williamson on the roster for now, via William Guillory of The Athletic.

“Based on conversations I’ve had in recent weeks, several of the Pelicans higher-ups have been very happy with Williamson’s work behind the scenes to improve his conditioning and performance on the court,” Guillory wrote in a recent article. “While nothing is off the table in a post-Luka Dončić-to-Lakers world, I’d be surprised if Williamson isn’t a member of the Pelicans after Thursday’s deadline.”

As Guillory mentioned, anything is possible. The Dallas Mavericks were not expected to trade Luka Doncic, yet they ended up dealing the 25-year-old to the Los Angeles Lakers. Nevertheless, it seems as if Zion Williamson will remain with the Pelicans past the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Zion Williamson's 2024-25 season with Pelicans

Williamson, 24, is a two-time All-Star. He's dealt with injury trouble in his career, but Williamson is one of the better players in the NBA when healthy.

He has been limited to 15 games played so far during the 2024-25 season. Williamson is averaging 23.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing in those games.

The Pelicans are in last place in the Western Conference with an abysmal 12-39 record. New Orleans was looking to compete heading into the campaign, but injuries have played far too much of a role. The Pelicans could bounce back in 2025-26 if they are able to stay healthy.

New Orleans is reportedly impressed with Williamson's conditioning improvement. He unquestionably features a high ceiling, but the question is whether or not he can avoid consistent injury trouble.

The Pelicans would love to build a contending roster around Zion Williamson.