Tommy Fleetwood ruled the 2025 edition of the TOUR Championship, topping the field at the event that concluded on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. While Fleetwood is the talk of the golf world right now for clear reasons, Scottie Scheffler still managed to find a way to shine on his own.

Scheffler finished the tournament tied with Corey Conners and Cameron Young with a final score of 14-under through four rounds. With that finish, Scheffler became just the first ever in PGA Tour history since Jack Nicklaus in the late 1970s to pull off a particularly incredible streak.

“Scheffler posted a 2-under 68 and tied for fourth at 14 under, his 14th consecutive top-10 finish, which tied Jack Nicklaus (1977) for the longest streak in the past 50 years,” noted Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

The last time Scottie Scheffler finished outside of the top 10 was back in March at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he posted a T-20. Since then, he won five starts, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Scheffler, who won the event in 2024, started Sunday four strokes behind and struggled on the onset of the fourth round, as he posted a bogey on the first hole. He recorded a par on the second and a birdie on the third before another par on the fourth. Scheffler stumbled on the fifth hole with a bogey, but recovered with nine consecutive holes with either a par or birdie. But a painful double-bogey on the 15th hole ended his chances of winning the tournament.

“I battled all week to give myself a chance,” Scheffler said after the Tour Championship. “I wasn't as sharp as I would have hoped to have. I had a good first round, but outside of that didn't really play my best the first few days. Still gave myself a shot. Just needed a few better swings.”

All that being said, none of what happened on Sunday should diminish the spectacular 2025 PGA Tour season Scottie Scheffler had. Overall in 2025, the two-time Masters Tournament and four-time major champion made all cuts in his 19 starts, picked up five victories, and 16 top 10s.

