Despite Southern University losing the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Trey Holly announced his presence as an offensive playmaker on Saturday evening. He rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and had an 80-yard touchdown run with the Jaguars backed up at the 20-yard line in the second quarter. The former LSU standout who is Louisiana's all-time rushing leader, made his presence felt and gave major love to his head coach Terrence Graves in the post-game press conference.

“Shoutout to Coach Graves for allowing me to be a part of this football team when he didn’t even have to.”#Southern running back Trey Holly finished with 116 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown in his first game with the Jags.#SWAC @LAFirstNews pic.twitter.com/L5QriBvLRk — Brendon Fairbairn (@FairbairnTV) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I want to shout out Coach Graves for allowing me to be a part of this football team when he didn't even have to,” Holly said.

Graves added, “The young man has been through a lot and he's had an opportunity to become a member of our football program. And, I told him early today, ‘Just go out and be who you are.' Let the game come to you and just play the game. That's what he did and what we do.”

Holly concluded his high school career as one of Louisiana football's most remarkable players. Starting in eighth grade, he played for five seasons, racking up an incredible 10,532 rushing yards and breaking the state’s all-time record. He also scored 160 touchdowns, with 146 of them on the ground.

In his senior year, he rushed for 2,694 yards and scored 38 touchdowns, leading Union Parish to the LHSAA Division III title game. Over his high school career, he achieved 51 games with over 100 rushing yards and averaged an impressive 159.4 yards per game. His outstanding performance earned him recognition as the fourth-ranked running back in the nation.

Holly appeared in three games for LSU in 2023, totaling 110 rushing yards and a touchdown. His season was cut short following a suspension after his arrest in February 2024. Although the attempted second-degree murder charge was dismissed, Holly still faces charges related to weapons possession.

The speculation over him joining the Jaguars reached a fever pitch when he appeared at a late July practice. Graves eventually confirmed his enrollment at Southern University and participation with the football team.

“He got enrolled in school, so we’re going to give him an opportunity to work out here,” Graves said. “He paid his way, he got admitted in school, and we’re going to give him an opportunity to be a part of this program.”

Holly and Southern University will look to avenge their Week 0 loss as they travel to face Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at 5 PM EST.