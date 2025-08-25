The Buffalo Bills are riding high as Josh Allen, fresh off his first NFL MVP season, cements his place among the league’s elite. The Bills star has now climbed to No. 2 in ESPN’s latest NFL Rank for 2025, and the Bills Josh Allen hype is stronger than ever.

Allen’s rise is well deserved. At age 29, the star quarterback continues to redefine expectations. His 2024 MVP campaign featured record-breaking production, combining a powerful arm with dynamic rushing ability. He also logged just eight turnovers, the fewest of his career, showing improved decision-making. Still, Allen insists there’s room for growth, especially in protecting the football even more this season.

One stat underscores Allen’s dominance. He is the only quarterback in NFL history with five seasons of at least 25 passing touchdowns. He has also added five rushing touchdowns in each of those seasons. That rare dual-threat skill set keeps opposing defenses guessing and makes him a nightmare to game plan against.

Projections for the 2025 season suggest another strong year for the Bills signal-caller. Allen is expected to throw for 3,947 yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He will also add 582 rushing yards on 114 carries. His ability to create plays both through the air and on the ground solidifies his standing as one of the NFL’s most dangerous weapons.

Interestingly, Allen recently missed his first preseason game of his career, a rare break for the Bills quarterback. Despite the absence, his preparation and focus for the regular season remain unchanged, and expectations around him continue to soar.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White summed it up perfectly: “This program is always going to be top-notch because we got the best quarterback in the league, so we always going to have a chance in any game.”

With his MVP momentum, Josh Allen’s improved efficiency, and elite playmaking ability, the Bills enter 2025 with renewed confidence. Josh Allen’s ESPN rank leap reflects more than just past success. It highlights his potential to lead Buffalo deep into another playoff run and keep them firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.

Expectations are higher than ever. Could this finally be the year the Bills capture their first Lombardi Trophy?