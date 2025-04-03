According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson might be no longer over the summer. It might come to fruition after the Pelicans teased trading Williamson during the season.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Charania detailed the hesitant, yet necessary move the franchise might need to make

“The last thing you want to do is trade Zion Williamson… and he just skyrockets, because he's able to find help, he's able to find that maturity, find that growth in his career,” Charania said. “They want that to come in New Orleans.

“But, I do believe, and people around the league do believe, both sides have to come together this summer, and figure out exactly what that's going to look like. Because how it's going right now, it's not going to be sustainable for either side.”

New Orleans has had as tumultuous of a season as it gets. Although they dealt with a flurry of injuries, it doesn't disregard the rough start.

As a result, they sit second to last in the Western Conference. After the Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors, it might be a matter of time until they trade away their other franchise star.

The Pelicans could finally trade Zion Williamson

With as much talent as Williamson has, his injury history is extremely concerning. He's played in less than half of total NBA games since being drafted.

However, when he has been on the court, he has been unstoppable. In his second and third seasons, he made consecutive All-Star games. Everybody was hoping that the injuries were a thing of the past.

Fast forward to the 2024-25 season, and it hasn't happened. It's been more of the same. Even though New Orleans is ready to turn the page, Charania thinks that it's not as easy as it appears.

“This summer, I will say that the Pelicans have decisions, as an organization, they have decisions they're going to have to make,” Charania said.

“We've talked about the Suns evaluating everything. The Pelicans are going to be in the same boat. They have to look at everything, with the season they just had.”

As of writing this, the Pelicans sit at a 21-55 record in the Western Conference. They have the fourth-worst record in the league. Landing a potential No. 1 pick and Cooper Flagg would do wonders for them.

After the Pelicans shut down Williamson for the remainder of the season, it might be the last game he played with the team. However, with guys like Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, the franchise might be set on who their cornerstones will be.