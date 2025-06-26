The New Orleans Pelicans went through as big of a nightmare season as they could go through during the 2024-25 season. Coming off a playoff appearance in 2024, the Pelicans fell all the way off, winning just 21 games this past season, ending up with the sixth overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft in the process. They then used that pick to draft Jeremiah Fears, one of the best point guards on the board.

Fears has his fair share of question marks as a point guard prospect. His three-point shooting percentage in his lone season at Oklahoma is very concerning (28.6 percent). Nevertheless, ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith believes that the Pelicans are in good hands, as he foresees Fears being the “second coming” of Kyrie Irving, the NBA champion and the owner of arguably the deepest bag of dribbling and finishing tricks in league history.

Smith has long been a fan of Fears, and he's been comparing the young man from Joliet, Illinois to the Mavericks star for the entirety of the draft cycle.

Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken about his opinion on Jeremiah Fears, recently comparing him to Kyrie Irving.🔮 Looks like Fears agrees with the comp👀 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/aIAwoT8yoN — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@greenlightbball) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 6'4″ guard from Oklahoma definitely has so much shiftiness off the bounce that is a bit reminiscent of the way Irving weaves his way through traffic. He has a deep arsenal of tricks up his sleeve as well. But placing Irving comparisons on him is putting too much pressure on the young man to produce.

It's not quite clear if Fears will have the runway Irving did when he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers first overall in 2011. The Pelicans have so much talent in the backcourt, with Fears having to contend with Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole for touches. Even Zion Williamson commands so much of the basketball, as he does his damage by attacking the rim with reckless abandon.

Only time will tell if Fears can live up to this lofty comparison.

Article Continues Below

Pelicans are cooking up something

The Poole trade is nothing short of a big win for the Pelicans. Poole is younger and produces at a level comparable (or even better) than CJ McCollum. They also got Saddiq Bey, another floor-spacer who should be back from injury next season.

What's under scrutiny is the Pelicans' trade for the 13th overall pick, which they used to select Derik Queen. They traded away the 23rd overall pick of this year's draft as well as a 2026 first-round pick that could very well end up being a good pick seeing as it's the more favorable of the Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks' selections.

Nonetheless, the Pelicans are under a new regime and they are quickly looking to make their mark on the team.