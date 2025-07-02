Jose Alvarado had a breakout campaign for the New Orleans Hornets last season, playing a key role off the bench for the upstart squad.

He averaged in double-digit scoring for the first time at 10.3 points per game. He also tallied career-highs in rebounds, assists, and steals, proving he's one of the more dependable backup guards in the NBA.

Alvarado's confidence is always on full display whenever he checks into the game. He's a guy who definitely bets on himself every single time. When a Pelicans fan page on X asked about Alvarado, the feisty playmaker had the perfect response.

“I love him, he is my favorite player,” wrote the Pelicans guard in jest.

As they say, love yourself first.

I love him, he is my favorite player. https://t.co/syk9vXabuN — Jose Alvarado (@AlvaradoJose15) July 2, 2025

The 27-year-old Alvarado, who hails from Puerto Rico, has become a fan favorite in New Orleans because of his relentlessness, especially on the defensive end. Nicknamed “Grand Theft Alvarado” for his infamously stealthy tactic to steal the ball, he went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2021. The Hornets, however, took a chance on him and signed him to a two-way contract.

The former ACC Defensive Player of the Year carved out a role in the team as a pesky disruptor, while also providing streaky offense. In the 2023-24 season, he was among the contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

While Alvarado had a strong year despite being limited to 56 games due to injuries, the Pelicans missed the playoffs last season after a lowly 21-61 record. It could be considered a transition period, as the team finally let go of the oft-injured star Brandon Ingram, trading him to the Toronto Raptors before the deadline.

This season, the Pelicans, who have only made it to the playoffs twice in the last seven years, will welcome a new face in Jordan Poole. The squad acquired him from the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum.

For sure, Poole will love the good-humored Alvarado as a teammate. If not, well, Alvarado already knows who loves Alvarado the most.