The New Orleans Pelicans simply cannot catch a break. Already mired in a nightmare 2024-25 campaign on the injury front, things went from bad to worse for the Pelicans on Monday night when Trey Murphy III left their game against the Detroit Pistons not even after a minute has passed in the game.

Murphy, according to the official Pelicans account on X (formerly known as Twitter), sustained a right shoulder injury and will not return to the game. The good news is that the X-rays on his injured shoulder were negative.

The unfortunate injury occurred after Murphy tried to drive strong to the basket against Pistons defender Ausar Thompson. Thompson kept with him stride for stride and forced a turnover, with the two fighting for the loose ball. Thompson got the better of the Pelicans wing, and in the process, Murphy lost his balance and Thompson seemed to step on his hand or wrist. (Footage below via @RPMSports18 on X.)

Perhaps the shoulder injury was sustained when the Pelicans wing landed on the hardwood. Whatever the case may be, the injury was serious enough for the team to rule him out for the rest of the game, and with nothing but lottery balls to play for, this likely results in some missed time for Murphy, the team's breakout forward.

The Pelicans have already been very unlucky on the injury front this season. Zion Williamson was out for a considerable period of time earlier in the year, while both Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones are dealing with season-ending injuries. Even Brandon Ingram, before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors, sustained multiple ankle injuries that are still keeping him out until today.

With Murphy out, expect the Pelicans to give the likes of Bruce Brown, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado more minutes.

Is Trey Murphy a real shutdown risk for the Pelicans?

The Pelicans, entering their Monday night contest against the Pistons, have a record of 18-50. Simply put, they are just battling at the end of the season for a more respectable finish to an otherwise forgettable campaign, and there will be no real reason to rush Trey Murphy back from injury.

As one would recall, Murphy missed time earlier in the season with hamstring, knee, and ankle issues. It will suit the Pelicans best if they protect the 24-year-old's health, especially when he's improved quite considerably this year, as evidenced by his averages of 21.6 points and 5.2 rebounds this season.