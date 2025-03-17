The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Detroit Pistons on Monday at Smoothie King Center. Zion Williamson is questionable on the team's status report due to personal reasons.

Here's everything we know about Williamson's playing status vs. the Pistons.

Zion Williamson playing status vs. Pistons

Williamson missed Saturday's 119-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs due to personal reasons. A questionable tag for Monday's game indicates he has a chance to suit up vs. the Pistons. His status will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Williamson has appeared in 22 of 32 games for the Pelicans since returning from a hamstring injury on Jan. 7. He's led the team with 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 59.5 percent shooting during that span.

However, the Pelicans have been unable to overcome a laundry list of injuries. They hold the NBA's fourth-worst record at 18-50 and are positioned to land a top pick in a loaded draft. New Orleans has lost six of its last seven games following a 4-2 stretch to close February.

Meanwhile, Detroit is battling for position in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Pistons have lost four of their last six games. They hold the sixth seed at 37-31, one game behind the Indiana Pacers for fifth and 1.5 behind the Milwaukee Bucks for fourth.

With Williamson's status uncertain, the Pelicans enter Monday's matchup as 7.5-point underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pelicans injury report

Brandon Boston: Out – Left Ankle; Stress Reaction

Keion Brooks Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way

Herb Jones: Out – Right Shoulder; Torn Rotator Cuff

Yves Messi: Questionable – Left Ankle; Sprain

Dejounte Murray: Out – Right Achilles; Rupture

Kelly Olynyk: Questionable – Left Finger; Sprain

Lester Quinones: Out – G League – Two-Way

Zion Williamson: Questionable – Personal Reasons

Pistons injury report

Ron Harper Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jaden Ivey: Out – Left Fibula; Fracture

Daniss Jenkins: Out – G League – Two-Way

Bobi Klintman: Out – G League – On Assignment

Tolu Smith: Out – G League – Two-Way