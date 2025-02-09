After a season full of rumors surrounding Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans decided to trade him to the Toronto Raptors, where he will be able to get a fresh start. After the trade, Zion Williamson spoke about Ingram and his feelings surrounding the move.

‘That was tough to see him go,” Williamson said via the team's website. “He’s somebody that’s been here with me since day one, all the ups and downs of the Pels. You wish it could be different, but I think he was just at a point where he felt like he had to do what was best for him, and as a friend, all you can do is support that decision.”

Ingram and Williamson have played together for five seasons, and it's been nothing but a rollercoaster ride for the duo. The one thing that stopped them from reaching their true potential is injuries, as both have been in and out of the lineup for the past few seasons.

The year, they barely played any games together, as Ingram was out with a sprained ankle, and Williamson was dealing with a hamstring strain.

Some people also thought that the fit between the two wasn't working due to their play styles. Ingram should now have more room to operate on the floor playing alongside more wings such as RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes.

As of now, it looks like the Pelicans will be building around Williamson, and they've been playing good basketball since he returned from injury. They're still at the bottom of the Western Conference, and things didn't get better for them when Dejoune Murray tore his Achilles. The question now is what direction the Pelicans will go, and will they spend this season evaluating the players on the team and if they want to have them in their future plans.