The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2025-26 NBA season as the reigning champions, having lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers in the Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered one of the most historic individual seasons in league history, sweeping every major award from MVP to Finals MVP. Alongside him, Jalen Williams blossomed into a legitimate All-Star, and Chet Holmgren anchored the defense while expanding his offensive arsenal.

Yet, despite all this, NBA 2K26 seems to have seriously miscalculated the Thunder’s player ratings. While Gilgeous-Alexander earned a fair and well-deserved 98 OVR, several other key Thunder players were either dramatically underrated or slightly overvalued. The results make the reigning champions look less imposing on paper than they actually are.

Let’s break down why NBA 2K26 got Oklahoma City Thunder’s ratings completely wrong, focusing on five players who stand out: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, and Aaron Wiggins.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (98 OVR): Rated Accurately

For once, 2K nailed it here. Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a season for the ages: scoring champion, MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP, and Finals MVP. He elevated his game in every aspect, from crunch-time shot-making to defensive leadership.

A 98 OVR reflects both his dominance and his status as arguably the best player in the league heading into 2025-26. Some might argue he deserves a 99, but given 2K’s historical reluctance to hand out that perfect score, 98 feels like the correct call. This rating accurately cements SGA as the face of the Thunder’s dynasty-in-the-making.

Jalen Williams (90 OVR): Criminally Underrated

Here’s where things get tricky. Jalen Williams has a 90 OVR in NBA 2K26, which on the surface sounds like high praise. However, according to 2K’s rankings, he comes in at just No. 21 on the Top 100 list, a slap in the face for a player who just proved he can be the second-best option on a championship team.

In the 2025 playoffs, Williams averaged over 21 points per game while playing elite perimeter defense and knocking down timely shots. His versatility, capable of guarding four positions while serving as both a secondary playmaker and efficient scorer, makes him one of the NBA’s most valuable two-way wings.

To put him below players who haven’t sniffed the postseason or carry less responsibility is baffling. A fairer rating would put him closer to 93-94 OVR, solidly in the Top 15 players in the game.

Chet Holmgren (88 OVR): Slightly Underrated

Chet Holmgren enters 2K26 with an 88 OVR, which feels oddly low considering his impact on both ends of the floor. Holmgren was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, anchoring OKC’s defense with his rim protection, mobility, and basketball IQ. On offense, he stretched the floor as a three-point shooter while also developing into a reliable secondary scorer.

At just 23, Holmgren has already proven himself as a cornerstone piece of the Thunder’s big three. An 88 OVR places him below several centers he clearly outplayed last season. His combination of size, shooting, and shot-blocking should put him in the 90-91 OVR range. Anything less sells short his massive impact on the Thunder’s title run.

Alex Caruso (80 OVR): Way Too Low

Alex Caruso at 80 OVR is a glaring misstep by 2K. The Thunder acquired Caruso to bolster their perimeter defense and veteran leadership, and he delivered exactly that during their championship run. Widely regarded as one of the best guard defenders in the league, Caruso’s on-ball tenacity and ability to guard multiple positions are invaluable in today’s NBA.

Not only that, but his shooting has quietly improved, making him more than just a defensive specialist. In playoff moments, Caruso provided stability, hitting open threes and making the extra pass that kept OKC’s offense humming.

An 80 OVR lumps him in with fringe starters and role players. Realistically, Caruso deserves at least an 84-85 OVR, especially given how central he is to OKC’s rotation and defensive schemes.

Aaron Wiggins (79 OVR): The Hidden Gem

Aaron Wiggins may not be a household name, but his importance to the Thunder cannot be overlooked. In the 2025 postseason, Wiggins provided scoring bursts off the bench, knocked down threes at a high clip, and even swung games with his defensive energy.

Yet, 2K slots him at a 79 OVR, barely above replacement-level territory. That rating ignores the fact that Wiggins was one of the best sixth men in the NBA last season, providing efficiency and versatility whenever called upon.

Given his ability to seamlessly slot into multiple lineups and his proven playoff value, Wiggins deserves at least an 82 OVR. His underrated contributions make the Thunder deeper and scarier than his rating suggests.

2K’s Undervaluation of OKC

When you zoom out, the problem isn’t just a few players being underrated; it’s the way NBA 2K26 seems to undervalue the Thunder as a whole. This is the defending NBA champion, a team that just beat elite opponents to win it all. And yet, outside of SGA, their players are ranked as if OKC was a fringe contender rather than a dynasty-in-the-making.

Players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren should be ranked among the top 20 players in the game. Alex Caruso’s defense should elevate his rating above role-player status. Aaron Wiggins should not be grouped with end-of-rotation guys when he’s proven to be a winning piece.

The result is a roster that looks less imposing in the digital world than it does in reality, a disconnect that shortchanges Thunder fans and misrepresents the state of the NBA.

NBA 2K26 got Gilgeous-Alexander right, but that’s about it. Jalen Williams is criminally underrated, Chet Holmgren deserves better, Alex Caruso is way too low, and Aaron Wiggins is overlooked entirely.

If 2K truly wants to reflect the NBA landscape, it needs to respect what the Thunder accomplished in 2025 and adjust accordingly. This is no longer a team of “up-and-comers”; these are the reigning champions with a legitimate dynasty core. Their ratings should reflect that dominance, not diminish it.