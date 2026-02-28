OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren topped off his career night by helping his team seal a 127-121 win in overtime against All-Star Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. After Lu Dort was ejected for a flagrant-2 against Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not check back for overtime. Holmgren finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, a career-high 21 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal against the Nuggets.

Coming off his first All-Star appearance, Chet Holmgren's grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds is a testament to the work he's put in behind the scenes, as he continues to grow in only his fourth season with the Thunder.

“I try to put a lot into my body, making sure that I continue to get stronger every time. Continue to stay as healthy as I can. Take care of myself,” Holmgren said. “I definitely think that’s paid off for me, and I’ve gotten better in a lot of different areas, but I think I still got a long way to go with my body; with my game. I don't want to let one night excite me much. I still got work to do.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 36 points, nine assists, two blocks, and two steals in his first appearance in nine games for the Thunder. Oklahoma City improved to 46-15.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's blunt take on missing OT in Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't hold back his feelings about missing overtime during Friday's showdown against fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. After leading the Thunder to erase a 16-point deficit in the second half, Gilgeous-Alexander was forced to miss the rest of the game. He'd reached the minutes allotted for his first game since suffering an abdominal strain.

Still, it didn't make the process any easier, as Gilgeous-Alexander cheered on the Thunder against the Nuggets from the bench throughout the final period of the game.

“I hate it. Can’t wait for the minutes restriction to be over,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But if I re-injure this injury, none of it will matter. So, that’s kind of how I see it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face the Mavericks on Sunday.