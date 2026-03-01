The Miami Heat always have a win in them, and that proved to be the story once again at the Kaseya Center against the Houston Rockets, where they emerged 115-105 winners despite a strong showing from Kevin Durant, who finished with 32 points and eight assists with 12-20 overall shooting. The Heat recovered from a 19-24 second quarter with a strong finish, posting 30-22 in the final to make it a comfortable win in the end.

Post-game, Durant was seen handing out his signed jersey to none other than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was among the thousands of attendees at the matchup. The two were seen talking and dapping up after the game, with Durant taking his time to sign the jersey that he wore, per a post on X by ClutchPoints. Higgins returned the favor with his own signed Bengals jersey with his number 5 on the back.

Kevin Durant and Bengals WR Tee Higgins do a jersey swap after the Rockets-Heat game 🔥 (via @NBAonPrime)

pic.twitter.com/DucYB6rvy4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2026

Regardless, the win snapped a two-game skid for Miami, taking them to 32-29 for the season and up to 8th in the Eastern Conference. Bam Adebayo was the highlight of the game, returning with a team-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. Adebayo shot an efficient 9-of-17 from the field, stretched the floor by hitting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and finished with a team-best +16 plus/minus rating.

Rookie big man Kel’el Ware delivered a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds off the bench. Pelle Larsson erupted for 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Tyler Herro added 18 on 8-of-12 shooting.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. chipped in 14 points as the Heat shot 50% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc compared to the Rockets’ 43.2% from the field and a poor 25% from the three-point zone.

Despite the loss, Kevin Durant was arguably the best player on the court.

Alongside the 32 points and eight assists, KD also had six rebounds while shooting 12-of-20 from the floor and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line. The Rockets suffered due to their poor shooting the entire night and never threatened to take control in the final quarter.

They will now take on the Washington Wizards hoping to return to winning ways. The Heat will host the Brooklyn Nets next.