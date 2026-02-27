After missing the previous nine games due to an abdominal strain, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will make his return for Friday’s matchup against fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. In a Western Conference semifinals rematch, this year’s leading MVP candidates Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic will square off at the Paycom Center. The Thunder went 5-4 without Shai, including a 124-116 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

For the first time in weeks, Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t on the Thunder’s injury report, clearing his path for Friday’s return against the Nuggets. Jalen Williams (right hamstring), Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain/left ankle sprain), and Branden Carlson (lower back) are ruled out for Oklahoma City.

The Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson due to respective right hamstring injuries. All-Star Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with an illness, and Julian Strawther is listed as probable.

The Nuggets are 4-6 in their last 10 games, coming off a 103-84 blowout win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Mark Daigneault on SGA-less Thunder’s ‘mental toughness’

Article Continues Below

After a win against the Raptors, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended his team for its mental toughness in overcoming so many injuries, including those to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Ajay Mitchell. Without three of its top four scorers, the Thunder followed up its 121-113 win against the Cavs with a nine-point victory against the Raptors.

The Thunder coughed up 20+ point leads in both games, which, for Daigneault, was a testament to his team’s focus to close out a victory against two competitive teams.

“It becomes a very tough game to win when you blow a lead like that, and they come back and tie the game,” Daigneault said. “Even the Cleveland game over the weekend was like that; we had an early lead. They got all the way back in the game. They took a lead. It takes great mental toughness to just get yourself into the next possession.

“Cason was brilliant all night, but he was huge in that stretch. He had four straight points. And then, found Isaiah. So, he accounted for seven points right after the tie that opened the game back up. But great mental toughness by the team.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to return to the win column in Friday’s matchup against the Nuggets.