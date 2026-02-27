The Oklahoma City Thunder (45-15) are set to host the Denver Nuggets (37-22) for a blockbuster Northwest Division clash at Paycom Center on Friday night. Denver arrives boasting the NBA's No. 1 offense (120.7 offensive rating), while Oklahoma City counters with the league's most suffocating defense (106.4 defensive rating).

However, all eyes are on the Thunder's superstar point guard, who has been sidelined since before the All-Star break. And well, OKC fans will be delighted to find that Shai-Gilgeous Alexander is completely off the official injury list for the defending champions, which means that he is set to make his return after previously being cleared.

OKC still have injury concerns with Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell, Thomas Sorber and Branden Carlson all still out. The same is true for the Nuggets, who still have Jamal Murray listed as questionable alongside a slew of names on the injury list.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Nuggets

After missing the Thunder's last nine games due to an abdominal strain, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His return is not just important for the Thunder, but also for his own individual accolades.

The reigning MVP currently has only six games of wiggle room remaining under the NBA's 65-game minimum rule to remain eligible for end-of-season awards. And considering staggering averages of 31.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds, he is once again an MVP contender.

Shai’s battle will be against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is currently averaging a triple-double threat of 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. In their only previous meeting this season on Feb. 1, Gilgeous-Alexander torched the Nuggets in the Mile High City, posting 34 points and 13 assists on 68% shooting to lead the Thunder to a 121-111 victory.

Thunder injury report

Ajay Mitchell: Out (Abdominal Strain/Left Ankle Sprain)

Jalen Williams: Out (Right Hamstring Strain)

Branden Carlson: Out (Low Back Strain)

Thomas Sorber: Out (Right ACL Surgical Recovery)

Article Continues Below

Nuggets injury report

Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Spencer Jones: Questionable (Right Shoulder Strain)

Jalen Pickett: Questionable (Right Knee Soreness)

Julian Strawther: Probable (Left Great Toe Sprain)

Aaron Gordon: Out (Right Hamstring Strain)

Peyton Watson: Out (Right Hamstring Strain)

Tamar Bates: Out (Left Foot Surgery)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)