Fellow Serbian basketball product and Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic discussed Nikola Topic's debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Friday's matchup at the Paycom Center. Topic addressed the media for the first time since his testicular cancer diagnosis last week. Jokic was thrilled to see Nikola begin his NBA career after such a scary setback.

Jokic discussed Topic's recent return with the Thunder, per DNVR Nuggets.

“I played with him, of course, a little bit when he was with the national team. He's a really good guy — really talented,” Jokic said. “He's the future of Serbian basketball. He's fighting something that is probably more important — most important — and he won it.”

Nikola Jokić on Nikola Topić: "He's the future of Serbian basketball." "He's fighting something that is probably more important — most important — and he won it." pic.twitter.com/EZyDAQcusL — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) February 26, 2026

Jokic calling Topic the future of Serbian basketball is an eye-opening compliment considering the Thunder rookie's career is just getting started. He's also off to an impressive beginning in helping the Thunder close out wins against the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavs midst All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence. After missing the previous nine games, SGA will make his return for Friday's showdown against the Nuggets.

The defending champions went 5-4 without Gilgeous-Alexander. Topic averaged 3.2 points on 43.8% shooting, including 40% from deep, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 10.6 minutes in fives games for the Thunder.

Thunder assign Nikola Topic to G League amid SGA's return

The Thunder assigned Nikola Topic to join the Blue, its G League affiliate, on Friday. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back from missing the past nine games, the Thunder has decided that Topic's time would be better-suited in getting more reps with the Blue.

The Thunder's G League affiliate is amidst a four-game home stand at the Paycom Center. The Thunder will embark on a three-game road trip after Friday's matchup against the Nuggets.