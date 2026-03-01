Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Shane Bieber is dealing with forearm fatigue, and the team is taking a cautious approach with the right-handed hurler. Bieber is expected to begin the season on the IL. He could return in April, but an official timeline has yet to be revealed. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com provided the latest update on Bieber Saturday.

“Shane Bieber is still throwing at 120 feet, Schneider says, but not yet off the mound. Seems like everything is still going according to their plan, but it's difficult to chart out any sort of timeline until the first time Bieber throws a real bullpen session,” Matheson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It does not seem as if the starter is dealing with anything too serious. Toronto is being cautious for good reason, as Bieber has dealt with injury trouble in the past. He also pitched deep into October in 2025 as part of the Blue Jays' World Series run.

Bieber understands the decision, something he recently made clear, via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

“I was just advised to take a little bit of time off and take it slow,” Bieber said. “These things take time, you know, I'm still not even two years out from TJ.”

As Bieber acknowledged, he underwent Tommy John surgery just under a couple of years ago. The Blue Jays know the injury history. Their goal is to have him healthy for a potential postseason run. Toronto would surely rather see Bieber be held out for a few games early in the regular season than be rushed back and possibly miss time down the stretch.