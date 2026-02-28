OKLAHOMA CITY — With Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing in his first game since January, coach Mark Daigneault and his coaching staff had a plan set in place to monitor the reigning MVP's minutes. In a 127-121 victory against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder prevailed in overtime without Gilgeous-Alexander. Still, the fact that Shai could only sit and watch from the bench after helping Oklahoma City erase a 16-point deficit.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander approached a 34-minute threshold Daigneault and the Thunder had set for the night. After tallying 36 points, nine assists, two blocks, and two steals in his first game in 24 days, there was nothing else Gilgeous-Alexander could do to impact Friday's overtime thriller.

“I hate it. Can’t wait for the minutes restriction to be over. But if I re-injure this injury, none of it will matter. So, that’s kind of how I see it”

SGA on not playing in OT vs. Nuggets: “I hate it. Can’t wait for the minutes restriction to be over. But if I re-injure this injury, none of it will matter. So, that’s kind of how I see it” pic.twitter.com/8RXYnlRfrM — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 28, 2026

Thunder starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, returning from a calf injury, was on the same minutes restriction as Gilgeous-Alexander. Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren, who finished with a career-high 21 rebounds, led the defending champions to victory alongside Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, and Jaylin Williams, who closed out the win for Hartenstein. Alex Caruso also played in overtime.

Mark Daigneault on sitting Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Article Continues Below

In a game that involved a scuffle with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic and resulted in Thunder veteran Lu Dort's ejection, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained his decision to sit reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“He’s coming off a 24-day injury. There’s a return to play. One of the conditions of getting him on the court tonight is holding him at a certain point, minutes-wise,” Daigneault said. “We actually discussed that situation with both him and [Hartenstein] before the game. Just so we're all clear in a non-emotional moment, that if we were in that situation, that's what we would do.

“We obviously did it. I understand it's a little unorthodox, but, at the end of the day, we're trying to prioritize the health of our players as they come back from an injury.”

The Thunder will travel to face the Mavericks on Sunday.