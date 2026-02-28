The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets had been playing a tightly-contested game on Friday night inside the Paycom Center. It was the first time that Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets traveled to play in OKC against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder since their Game 7 matchup in the 2025 Western Conference semifinals.

Things got very heated, however, with 8:03 remaining in the fourth quarter between Nikola Jokic, Lu Dort, and Jaylin Williams.

Lu Dort unnecessarily moved backwards into the path of Nikola Jokic after a made basket by Oklahoma City, tripping the Nuggets star and sending him to the floor. An irate Jokic immediately stood up and confronted Dort, who had his arms out to the side wondering why the foul was called and why Jokic was coming after him.

That's when Dort's teammate, Jaylin Williams, entered the altercation. Both Jokic and Williams grabbed each other's jerseys and did not let go as players, coaches, and security staff members from both teams tried to separate the two and keep other players from starting more altercations.

Nikola Jokic got into the face of Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams 😳 pic.twitter.com/GvHKxeJM28 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2026

After review, the officials deemed Lu Dort's foul against Nikola Jokic, “unnecessary and excessive,” upgrading his common foul to a flagrant foul penalty two and ejecting him from the game.

Article Continues Below

Both Nikola Jokic and Jaylin Williams were hit with technical fouls, with offset and added no additional free throws for either team.

Dort finished the game with eight points, six rebounds, and five fouls in 28 minutes of play.

The Thunder and Nuggets game did go into overtime after both teams missed shot attempts to retake the lead in the final 10 seconds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 36 points, three rebounds, nine assists, and two steals for the Thunder. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic entered overtime with 21 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists.

More to come…