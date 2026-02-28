OKLAHOMA CITY — Ahead of Friday's showdown between the MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets and All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, coach David Adelman delivered an interesting take. Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander are coming off injuries that kept them both out for a significant number of games. Many wondered if either would reach the NBA's 65-game requirement to qualify for the MVP award.

For the third consecutive season, Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic are the two leading candidates for MVP. Before Friday's matchup, Adelman addressed the league's 65-game regular-season requirement for NBA awards and how it could affect Jokic and SGA's tight race.

“The rule wasn’t made for them. They both got hurt. They both always play. So, that part of it — maybe we have to take a look at that. I really mean that. That's one of the best things about both guys,” Adelman said. “When a fan buys a ticket, they're going to play. And they've done that over the years, and our guy has been doing it for a very long time. Him missing a game, him missing a practice, him missing a workout, is really hard for the guy.

“He's a routine-based player, which is good for our game, good for fans, and Shai's the same way. That's one of the most impressive things about both guys. So, when both guys get hurt, I just don't see that as rest. I think there’s a difference, and I know why the rule is in — it’s to clean things up. That makes sense to me as well for the fan.”

While the 65-game rule forces teams to play their stars regardless of their record, Nuggets coach David Adelman understands the importance of fans attending games. He just doesn't think the rule should apply for guys like Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander, who rarely miss games intentionally.

“It's the worst when your bus is parking, and you see kids in jerseys, and they show up, and that guy doesn't play,” Adelman added. “I see it both ways, but in the spirit of the game, I just think Shai and Nikola have been so good for the league over these years. I would hope that gets taken into account as we go forward.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns for Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

After missing the previous nine games, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns from an abdominal injury for Friday's showdown against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. It's always must-see TV when Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic are going at it.

Coming off of last year's Western Conference semifinals best-of-7 series, where the Thunder and Nuggets played a Game 7 at the Paycom Center, it should be another playoff-like intensity with SGA and Jokic taking center stage.