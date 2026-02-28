Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the pack as the odds-on favorite to win his second-straight NBA Most Valuable Player award. He's also been regarded as the NBA's most stylist player off the court, so naturally he has to have one of the best looking signature sneakers in the game. Looking to claim that title, Gilgeous-Alexander recently released his newest Converse SHAI 001 “Truffle” exclusive sneakers.

Joining Converse as the face of their basketball line in 2020, Gilgeous-Alexander also serves as the brand's Creative Director, creating concepts for the lifestyle lines as well as having first-hand input into his own signature model. The debut Converse SHAI 001 debuted in September 2025 and has been a force in the signature sneaker landscape.

Releasing in colorways reminding SGA of his loved ones like “Charm Black” or “Masi Blue,” this next “Truffle” colorway represents the richness and rarity of the ingredient, mirroring SGA's calm, deliberate approach to the game.

Converse SHAI 001 “Truffle”

Converse Shai 001 Truffle pic.twitter.com/jxE2RoyUXu — DJ Willingham (@DJ_SNEAKERHEAD) February 24, 2026

The Shai-vrolet is too clean 😮‍💨 SGA pulled up to the Shai Lounge in a custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air that matches his new “Truffle” Converse SHAI 001 LUX 🍫 pic.twitter.com/Qj7Pl7Unkc — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 14, 2026



The typically monochromatic sneaker returns in a rich brown hue, abandoning the typical mesh material of the uppers and offering a LUX edition with suede all around. The SGA logos are stitched in brown to match the ensemble along with the zipper and lacing system hidden underneath. The shoes arrived in special packaging and limited stock, so fans lucky enough to grab a pair will be met with elevated quality and attention to detail.

The Converse SHAI 001 Lux “Truffle” released on February 28, 2026 via Converse and select Converse outlets. Stock has been reported limited and numerous retailers have already sold out, so finding a pair at this point may come with a premium price increase on the retail market. Nevertheless, this is certainly the most hyped SHAI 001 release we've seen since the original debut.