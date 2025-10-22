Even the best players suffer from frayed nerves at the end of close games, and this was certainly the case for Houston Rockets star and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant. With the score tied at 115 with around two seconds left after Tari Eason blocked a potential game-winning attempt from Oklahoma City Thunder star and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Durant hauled in the rebound and called a timeout to set up a potential game-winner for the Rockets. The catch, however, was that the Rockets no longer had any timeouts.

Durant, however, dodged a major bullet, as officials failed to recognize the Rockets star's call for a timeout. But to the Thunder, Durant's pleas were clear. Gilgeous-Alexander, who was close to the action, revealed his perspective on the matter and expressed how lucky he thinks Durant was to get away with what would have been an embarrassing blunder.

“Kevin definitely called time out about three times. Verbally and physically. The refs just missed it. That’s life,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, per Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder.

The good news for the Thunder is that they did not let that missed call snowball into something that would have led to a loss. A more inexperienced team may have lost their cool, but this OKC squad is composed and now has some winning prestige — allowing them to remain locked in even when things don't go their way.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in particular, had the last laugh against the Rockets anyway, and against Durant, no less. The reigning MVP put Durant on the blender on the final offensive possession for the Thunder, and Gilgeous-Alexander caused him to bite on a pump fake, drawing Durant's sixth foul which led to two easy free throws to take the lead.

This would be a louder talking point had the Thunder lost the game, but OKC got the job done even though the officiating wasn't on their side at a crucial juncture.

Thunder win war of attrition against Rockets

The Rockets had one mission entering their opening night clash against the Thunder: to win the physicality battle and beat the reigning champion into submission.

But this Thunder squad did not win a championship by playing soft. They have risen to the occasion over and over again, and Gilgeous-Alexander, in particular, saved his best for last.

OKC did give Houston a dose of its own medicine; they were picking up the Rockets' ballhandlers for 94 feet, making life hell for the Fred VanVleet-less squad.