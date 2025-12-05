Just a year after the infamous Luka Doncic trade, another superstar might be on the move. This time, though, it wouldn't be a surprise. After more than a decade with the Milwaukee Bucks, there are now reports that Giannis Antetokounmpo is reconsidering his future with the team. It seems like Giannis' time with the Bucks might be over.

Of course, every team in the NBA is at least considering a potential trade for Giannis. There are a few logical candidates to trade for the star, of course. The New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Golden State Warriors are two of the teams that have a shot at acquiring the Bucks star. However, one former player wants to incite chaos: Carmelo Anthony, who wants the Thunder to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“If you really wanna f*** the game up, aye, Sam Presti.” Carmelo Anthony puts his thinking cap on for Giannis Antetokounmpo heading to the Thunder 🗣️ (via @7PMinBrooklyn)pic.twitter.com/ZCo73dpxG9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 5, 2025

The real question is, would the Thunder actually pull the trigger on a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade? Jake Fischer doesn't think so.

“… It holds particular merit given how unlikely it seems that Oklahoma City itself would join the trade chase for the Milwaukee star in the event that the Bucks make him truly available,” Fischer wrote. “How sure are we that the Thunder will not enter the fray? The obvious counter: Why would they when this team is absolutely, positively rolling? Swinging that big is not exactly a Sam Presti habit … especially during the season.”

The Thunder have a stockpile of draft assets and players that they could leverage to trade for Giannis if they want to. But as Fischer says, OKC has a good thing going this season. Their biggest strength has always been their depth behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Trading for Antetokounmpo means gutting the very thing that propelled this team to a championship last season.

If the Bucks trade Giannis to the Thunder for less than a king's ransom, perhaps Sam Presti will do that. However, that's unlikely to happen. Presti also isn't known to make big midseason swings.