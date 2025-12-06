The Oklahoma City Thunder are ripping through the NBA regular season, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps finding new ways to shape every conversation on and off the court. After the Thunder stretched their win streak to new heights by crushing the Dallas Mavericks, the star guard weighed in on the viral caption that dominated the timeline. Thunder fans already know his voice. They know the rhythm.

They know how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's posts hit differently when the team sits at 22-1 and controls the West. But this one? It turned the whole timeline. Asked about “how can I go back and forth if I’m not really back in fourths?” he laughed and admitted, “I gotta step my Instagram captions up, I guess.” Even Blake Griffin jumped in on the fun, joking that he’s taking notes for future captions.

"I gotta step my Instagram captions up, I guess" 😂@blakegriffin23 has been inspired after SGA spoke with the crew on how he comes up with his captions ✍️#NBAonPrime pic.twitter.com/07bgKigs6r — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) December 6, 2025

A Thunder streak in motion

The Thunder’s run has reached 14 straight wins, a surge built on pace, poise, and the steady force that is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Against the Mavericks, his command never wavered. Every step-back felt sharp. Every read felt intentional. He continues to string together an MVP-level season: 32.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and elite efficiency across the board, all while holding turnovers low and steals high. This is a star in complete control — of the game, of the tempo, of the story.

The Mavericks matched the Thunder early, tied after one. Then Oklahoma City detonated the game. A 77–47 burst in the second and third quarters flipped the arena into chaos as the crowd erupted and the lead ballooned. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent most of the fourth watching the celebration. The Thunder moved to 22–1, while the Mavericks fell to 8–16 and 12th in the West — a team searching for answers after dropping six of ten.

So when SGA drops a line, online or on the court, it resonates. It travels. It sticks.

If the Thunder keep winning at this pace, how long before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turns this streak into something even bigger?