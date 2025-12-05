In determining whether the San Antonio Spurs should team up Giannis Antetokounmpo with Victor Wembanyama, perhaps the debate shouldn't focus on if the Spurs should trade Stephon Castle instead of Dylan Harper. Similarly, whether De'Aaron Fox, who just signed an extension, should be included might not be the sticking point. Maybe the soon to be 31-year-old Antetokounmpo's age or contract shouldn't serve as the determining factors either.

What if…

The Oklahoma City Thunder represent the main reason San Antonio should add the “Greek Freak.”

The NBA champs appear well on their way to defending their title. So, barring a major upset, the Spurs aren't winning the championship this season.

That's fine, Silver and Black fans say. Their core is about the future and an extended one at that.

Here's the thing though.

The Thunder's three best players are 27, 24 and 23 years old and are all under contract through 2031. If that's not daunting enough, they have multiple first round draft picks every year through 2029. It should be noted that the Spurs also have a number of draft selections through the beginning of the next decade. But as of now, OKC has more and they'll probably convey better.

So, perhaps, then this becomes the biggest question. Over the next several years, can a team led by Wembanyama, Fox, Castle and Harper surpass a championship core that could get actually add even more impact pieces?

The Thunder affect on Spurs' Giannis Antetokounmpo reality

If there is a franchise that's positioned itself to challenge the Thunder, it's the Spurs.

Wemby provides a generational cornerstone. At 27 years old, Fox is in the midst of his prime. The Reigning Rookie of the Year Castle, though injured since mid November, has already shown improvement from his award winning season. And the talent and feel that made Harper the second overall draft pick this past summer have been on consistent display even in limited action because of injuries of his own.

Add another key first rounder here and a consequential free agent there, and the Silver and Black are poised to return to the days when they'd routinely go on long playoff runs.

But, what's sometimes forgotten about the run that yielded them five Larry O'Brien trophies over a decade and a half is that the Spurs made roster adjustments because of opponents.

After the Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers swept Tim Duncan and company on their way to the second of what what would prove three consecutive NBA championships, San Antonio added Bruce Bowen. It was essentially a direct reaction after Bryant had run all over a Spurs squad that finished with the league's best record in 2001.

Bowen would help Gregg Popovich's squads win three titles between 2003 and 2007.

After the Spurs were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs for a third straight year in 2011, a group that featured aging stars Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker added a rookie draft pick named Kawhi Leonard. A 6-foot-6 forward with an imposing physique and athleticism to match, trading for Leonard was a response to a Western Conference that was becoming increasingly younger and more dynamic with the likes of a Thunder core led by Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Leonard earned NBA Finals MVP in leading the Silver and Black to their fifth championship in 2014.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams form Oklahoma City's new big three. And a new challenge for the Spurs.

They've answered the realities of the league before with roster moves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Spurs may provide the answer as to whether anyone can prevent a Thunder dynasty.