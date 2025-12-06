OKLAHOMA CITY — Amid the drama between the Los Angeles Clippers front office and Chris Paul parting ways, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed what he'll remember most about the future Hall of Fame guard. Paul, who spent the 2019-20 season with the Thunder, took on a leadership role among Oklahoma City's young players, including the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Daigneault was an assistant coach at the time.

Before his game against the Dallas Mavericks, Daigneault discussed Paul's impact in his short time in Oklahoma City during the Thunder head coach's pregame availability.

“When he announced his retirement, somebody asked me about him a couple of weeks ago, and the thing that I talked about that is still kind of his legacy with me — the thing that I always think about — on the sleepy regular-season games, in the middle of the season, in a mid-week, road city, that are kind of invisible games, he is ready to play,” Daigneault said.

“Just the seriousness, the professionalism, and the level he gets himself to play to prepare to play an NBA game, is potent when you're around him.”

What Mark Daigneault will remember most about Chris Paul’s time with the Oklahoma City Thunder: pic.twitter.com/A0EkBrx9Kr — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 6, 2025

For Daigneault, Paul set the example for his young players.

“I think it has an impact on a team. It has an impact on the other guys,” Daigneault added. “Obviously, Shai and Lu were here, and who knows, the degree to which, there's a lot of things that can contribute to the growth of a player. But seeing somebody who had had his success pass through here and approach it like that, it was hard not to notice when you're around him.”

Paul is reportedly in talks with the Clippers about his next move.