Among friends and family, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams watched his number 24 head into the rafters at Santa Clara University's Leavey Center. Following a busy summer in which the fourth-year forward helped lead the Thunder to a championship, Williams inked a five-year, $287 million extension before his alma mater announced Jalen's jersey retirement ceremony. He's only the eighth Bronco to have his jersey retired.

Williams reflected on the honorary ceremony during his media availability at Thunder practice.

“It was really cool. Every time I go there, it reminds me that I'm getting older in a good way. The school is evolving more and more,” Williams said. “It's just crazy to see all the additions to the school each year I go back, each month I go back. So, that was a really cool moment. I think even from bringing the trophy this past summer to being able to now see my jersey in the rafters is really cool, having my friends and family got to see it.”

With his family, including his parents, and friends in attendance, Williams shared the contrasting emotions of his two parents.

“My mom was crying, per usual. So, I know what it means to her,” Williams said. “My dad's more like me; he's pretty stoic. They always tell me that they're proud of me, so those moments aren't a shock to me when they're there, and happy. I think it's just more like I'm in a very blessed position to have both parents still together, and them being able to do stuff like that. Not a lot of people get that opportunity, and it's fun to share that with them.”

Coming off two surgeries to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist, Williams made his season debut in a 123-119 win against the Phoenix Suns. He finished with 22 points and six assists in a 124-112 win against the Golden State Warriors, the Thunder's most recent victory.

Thunder's Jalen Williams reflects on Santa Clara's growth

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams, who was selected 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Thunder, started a new wave of Santa Clara prospects emerging into the NBA. Warriors' Brandin Podziemski, one of coach Steve Kerr's rotation players, was the 19th overall pick in 2023, while others, such as Thierry Darlan, are in the G League, working for a standard NBA contract.

“It's cool. We got some guys in the G, too, from last year that played. Obviously, anytime me and Podz get to play, it's just a cool experience. He was a year after me,” Williams said. “But, yeah, the school has some momentum now. I think what it's showing is that a lot of NBA teams and professional teams are starting to find out about the mid-major schools and how competitive the WCC actually is.

“So, it's cool to watch the growth. We've had a lot of good players come out of the WCC and our school in particular. So, it's fun to watch that.”

Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash, Santa Clara's most notable alum, is also honored, with his No. 11 hanging in the rafters. Williams was the first first-round pick from Santa Clara since Nash's 15th overall pick in the NBA's iconic 1996 draft.