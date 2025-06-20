Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is expected to be on the move this summer, but for the time being, he's staying busy off the court.

KD has bought a minority share in Champions League winners PSG, per ESPN. He's making the purchase alongside business partner Rich Kleiman. The two own the company Boardroom together.

“Under the terms of the partnership, Durant — via his media and investment company Boardroom, co-founded with longtime business partner Rich Kleiman — will acquire a direct minority stake in the club,” PSG's statement said.

Durant also reacted to the news with a statement of his own:

“It is an honor to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain — a club and city that is deeply close to my heart,” Kevin Durant said in comments provided by PSG. “This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI.”

The NBA veteran is expected to help the growth of PSG throughout the world, especially in the United States. He's also set to play a part in their growth in basketball. PSG doesn't currently have a club in the sport.

“Together with Kevin Durant, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI,” PSG president Nasser Al Khelaïfi said.

Durant is considered one of the purest scorers in NBA history, and he hasn't missed a beat despite now being 36 years old. He has a number of potential trade suitors this offseason, including the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat.

KD also has a 5% share in MLS outfit Philadelphia Union, who is a regular in the playoffs each and every year. It will be interesting to see how he can help basketball grow in Paris. PSG has a global following already, and now it's time to venture into another sport. The club also lifted the Ligue 1 trophy, along with beating Inter in the UCL showpiece.