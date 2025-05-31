The sky turned blue and red, from Allianz Arena in Munich to Paris, as PSG thrashed Inter Milan in the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final. The team from Paris dominated the game from the first whistle, running the pitch with determined intensity.

The Nerazzurri defense was unable to contain the youth and brilliance of the relentless Paris Attack and eventually suffered a humiliating defeat by a score of 5-0. The lopsided score was a far cry from the Women's Champions League final, which Arsenal won 1-0 in an upset of Barcelona five days prior.

Paris St Germain destroy Inter and win the final with the largest margin in Champions League history!

As for the men, Paris Saint-Germain were initially struggling with the new Champions League format and were on the brink of elimination, which would have upset the fans and the Qatari ownership, which was desperately seeking European glory.

However, their time has finally come, and how. Thrashing a team like Inter 5-0, where the whole philosophy of the club is based around a strong and impenetrable defense, their season turned around miraculously.

PSG's front three shine as Inter succumb to relentless Paris attack

Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring for PSG in the 12th minute, finishing off a terrific buildup play between Vitinha and Desire Doue. However, the Moroccan international did not celebrate scoring against his former club.

Inter were shell-shocked after conceding so early, and just when they were trying to regroup and get back in the game, 19-year-old Desire Doue scored his first goal, finishing off another one of the best transition moves.

The Italian Giants had no answer to the fast pace of the Champions League final and looked tired even before the halftime whistle. Therefore, Luis Enrique's team knew that they had to go all guns blazing in the second half if they wanted to secure this victory.

PSG came out even stronger in the second half as Desire Doue doubled his goal tally in the 63rd minute and celebrated by taking his shirt off. He was eventually taken off the pitch shortly after receiving that yellow card.

As a result, Bradley Barcola came on the pitch and began stretching the already tired Inter defense. Kvaratskhelia scored the fourth PSG goal 10 minutes later, and by then, the game was already over.

Senny Mayulu is second youngest to score in Champions League final

Wounded and devastated Inter fans looked helpless and were not able to believe what they had just seen, and just when they thought the worst was over, PSG struck again with another 19-year-old.

Senny Mayulu came off the bench 3 minutes earlier and blasted in off the post to become the second youngest player to score in the Champions League final and to round off perhaps one of the worst and the most one-sided final the UEFA Champions League has ever seen.

At the end of the day, PSG were far better than Inter as a team and certainly had more skills on and off the ball. Their players like Dembele, Vitinha. Jao Neves, Kvaratskhelia, and Duoe have all made history by winning this trophy with the Paris team. Desire Duoe also became Player of the Match in the Champions League Final.